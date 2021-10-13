The above title is not some horrible medical condition. It is the Latin phrase for a logical fallacy.
It means, in essence, “Event A happened, then event B happened, therefore, event A caused event B.” The logical fallacy is the basis for many superstitions.
For example, in baseball it is verboten to mention or inform a pitcher that he (or she) has a no-hitter going for fear of jinxing him. This likely started because on a few occasions, this sequence of events occurred.
It is this fallacy that is the basis of making sure a black cat doesn’t cross your path, of being careful not to break any mirrors and of the supposed sinister nature of the number 13.
Unfortunately, the same fallacy can make its way into health information and beliefs. One more than a few occasions, I have had a patient tell me that they will not take a flu vaccine because on 1 occasion a previous flu vaccine gave them the flu.
Given that flu vaccines are prepared with killed, inactivated viruses, it is not possible to get influenza from getting a vaccine. Nonetheless that belief persists and patients decline to be vaccinated.
The “post hoc ergo propter hoc” fallacy sometimes is used in attempting to refute cause and effect. Over many years of practice, I have encountered patients who smoke cigarettes. On several occasions, when I review the risks involved with smoking, including higher incidence of COPD, lung cancer, heart disease and other illnesses, a patient will cite an example of some acquaintance who smoked 2 packs of cigarettes over decades and never developed any health problems.
This is what is called anecdotal evidence, a “one subject scientific study” – hardly strong enough evidence to come to any valid conclusions. In contrast, numerous observational studies of large numbers of subjects have confirmed the correlation between cigarette smoking and an increased risk of the above noted health problems.
The data was so overwhelming that tobacco companies hid their own research showing this strong association.
In medical research, evaluating the effects of treatments or preventative measures depends on designing studies that involve large enough numbers of subjects to eliminate random chance as the cause of the results.
In general, all other factors being equal, studies that observe larger numbers of subjects are going to yield more valid conclusions than studies observing smaller numbers of subjects. You are more likely to get “heads” 100 percent of the time if you only flip a coin 5 times versus flipping a coin 100 times.
This is relevant to any discussion of vaccine safety and effectiveness. In essence, we have an ongoing large observational “study” regarding Covid vaccines and Covid cases. Occasionally, I will hear from a patient about an acquaintance who got Covid despite being vaccinated, therefore justifying the patient’s refusal of the vaccine.
This is the “one subject study” or anecdotal evidence.
The larger numbers coming in nationwide indicate that vaccine refusal is not the optimal choice. In states with low vaccination rates, Covid cases are not only more numerous, but hospitalization rates, intensive care admissions and death rates are higher than in the states with higher vaccination rates.
In the past, I have frequently cited New Zealand’s success in containing the Covid surges. However, of late, that has taken a turn for the worse, and for a good reason. Despite the past successes, New Zealand’s Covid vaccination rates have been low. This is likely the reason that country has not been as successful in containing the pandemic in recent weeks.
The Covid vaccines were extensively tested prior to their release for emergency usage for the general public. That testing not only looked at effectiveness but safety as well.
There have been side effects reported but have been of low incidence (and continue to be monitored) and, keep in mind, no vaccine is 100% safe.
The writer practices Internal Medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.