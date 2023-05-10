Sally Mullins

This is a time of change and rearranging. With the ever-changing weather, we are making different plans every day. Every time I think it’s the last time I will be bringing the plants in and out of the garage, we get a freeze warning and they’re back in again. Hopefully, that will change soon. 

It’s time for houseplants, hanging baskets and beautiful containers on the porch or deck and out in the yard. The last frost date for me is May 19 and it is rapidly approaching. No time to waste. 

