This is a time of change and rearranging. With the ever-changing weather, we are making different plans every day. Every time I think it’s the last time I will be bringing the plants in and out of the garage, we get a freeze warning and they’re back in again. Hopefully, that will change soon.
It’s time for houseplants, hanging baskets and beautiful containers on the porch or deck and out in the yard. The last frost date for me is May 19 and it is rapidly approaching. No time to waste.
If you have not gotten your houseplants ready to vacation outdoors this summer, it’s time to do so. These warm days are made for transplanting and taking cuttings for new plants. The longer days mean the plants are in full gear and ready for new homes (and you’re home from work while it’s still light out). Trim any long shoots that you can root for plants later. Before you start repotting, make sure your pots are clean. If not, soak them in one part bleach and nine parts warm water. Sometimes I use vinegar instead of bleach because that will remove any salt marks left from last year and it smells so much better.
Use new potting soil suited to the plant. I admit to using leftover soil from last year’s summer plants, but only when doing in-the-garden planting, never in potted plants. Don’t replant in any pot more than two inches larger than the last one and place the plant at the same level as it was growing in the original pot – no shallower, no deeper. Firm the soil to remove any air pockets, water thoroughly and you’re done.
I have always liked fuchsias, and this year we’re going to add a couple to our porch planters. They come in a variety of colors and the flowers can be doubles, semi-double or single. They’re flashy and easy to grow, even for a beginner.
Here are a few dos and don’ts to keep them looking great all summer.
Do: grow them in fertile soil and fertilize regularly with a liquid fertilizer according to the label directions. I always begin with half-strength fertilizer no matter what plant it’s going on. A location with some dappled shade is best, especially during those summer days when the afternoon sun is intense.
Don’t: let them go bone dry – ever! Avoid all-day full sun locations, high humidity and drying winds. Aphids and mites can be a problem so be on the lookout for them. It’s even a good idea to have some natural insect spray on hand.
New Guinea Impatiens (NGI) are a plant that have become a mainstay in many gardens but some folks have found them to be very common and without pizazz. They have attractive foliage in shades of green and red and some are even splotched with yellow. But even more than that, thanks to breeding work in the horticulture world, the flowers are much larger than they used to be and come in myriad bright colors. So when you’re at the garden center, take a look at them. They’re good for edging, border plantings, containers or hanging baskets. Pretty much wherever you want them.
For me (you know how I love no fuss, no muss plants), the best thing is NGI’s easy growing habit. Give them sun or light shade, moist soil and liquid fertilizer on a regular basis and they will reward you with continual color (without deadheading) until Mother Nature turns on the frosty nights. It doesn’t get easier than that.
Our Romney library gets frequent requests for local high school yearbooks for high school reunions and genealogy. And again, if you have one or two lying around, please consider leaving them at the library.
Don’t forget the Friends of the Library are selling hanging baskets, herbs and annuals for Mother’s Day in front of the library beginning Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14. Yes, we will be out on the sidewalk on Mother’s Day, so come and get beautiful plants and support the library.
