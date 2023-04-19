Two state legislators have introduced a bill that would make it illegal, in the state of Idaho, to administer a vaccine that utilizes mRNA technology on humans and mammals. The legislators, claiming to stand for freedom and the right to life, have not only crafted the legislation to prevent use of the current mRNA Covid vaccines, but to also ban the use of multiple mRNA vaccines currently in development. These vaccines-in-development, if found to be effective, would reduce the risk of other infections, including RSV, HIV, and would potentially advance the treatment of other diseases, such as cystic fibrosis and cancer. For example, recent progress has been made in developing a vaccine to treat malignant melanoma. One of the legislators cited the Emergency Use Authorization of the Covid vaccines, implying that the vaccines were rushed prematurely into widespread usage. The legislator somehow neglected to mention that the Covid mRNA vaccines subsequently received the conventional, full FDA approval, based on numerous studies and ongoing research that have shown the vaccines to be safe and effective in reducing serious infections, hospitalizations, and death from Covid 19. The overwhelming benefit/risk ratio of the mRNA vaccines is well established and beyond dispute. The legislation would designate the use of an mRNA vaccine as a misdemeanor, punishable by fine or imprisonment.
It strains credulity to see how this legislation bolsters one›s right to life, as it will hinder the development and use of vaccines that can prevent people from dying. It also is difficult to see how this promotes freedom, as it will restrict Idaho citizens from receiving FDA-approved treatment that can help prevent infections, severe illness, and death. Should this legislation pass and withstand any court challenges, it would seriously harm the effectiveness of the FDA as its approval authority could be challenged by any ill-informed state politician. One would have to wonder if this is the real motivation behind this legislation. In my view, to paraphrase the NRA, politicians and legislators who don’t understand science need to stay in their own lane.
