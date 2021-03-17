This past Sunday, the assigned Gospel reading (for those congregations that follow a lectionary) included the text from John 3:16. Just the sight of that text notation gets our mind going, doesn’t it?
In my head, I think of the tune of that song we learned in junior church and Vacation Bible School, the lyrics for which I still search. It began, “for God so loved the world...” and the tune is so vivid in my mind. We sang it a lot at my home church growing up, so it must have been important, or so my very young mind reasoned.
That scripture shows up on bumper stickers, in tracts, on signs at football games and just about anywhere else Christians gather.
But as is the temptation with most popular scripture passages, we tend to excise all that comes before or after that verse. The text immediately following 3:16 means the most to me: “Indeed God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.”
That passage does not make it onto the bumper stickers and signs, probably because it is too wordy, especially if added to the verse that precedes it. But it should be included, to give a context to what goes before.
God’s hope is that all people will seek to be reconciled to God, and that none would choose to live outside a covenantal relationship with God. This is where the conversation could become bogged down with arguments, pro and con, about whether John 3:16 and the verses following define salvation in exclusively Christian terms.
Might I suggest that we not go there? Such debate loses the radical meaning of the full text, which is that God took the initiative to love the world, with no assurance that the world would love God in return.
And isn’t Lent and Holy Week a chance for people of faith like us to examine that text in light of the state of the world and our own lives? Can we focus on the unconditional and unfathomable love of God, rather than on the list of who gets into the faith club and who does not get in?
The 3rd chapter of the Gospel of John is a treatise on a very undemocratic action by God to offer love to everyone, whether they like it or not. Such unmerited love requires a response, and it is this writer’s belief that the only proper response to such an act is to extend that love, without reservation or creedal requirements, to anyone and everyone.
Can we put down the signs and peel off the bumper stickers and trust God to sort things out while we go about the work of conveying that wondrous love to our friends, neighbors and enemies?
