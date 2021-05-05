The Romney Christian Ministerial Association will be observing the National Day of Prayer from noon to 12:30 p.m. this Thursday (May 6) at the Courthouse steps in Romney, on the corner of Main and High streets.
We invite our community leaders and great people of Hampshire County to join us as we celebrate this Day of Prayer.
The National Day of Prayer website states: Our theme this year is love, life and liberty. 2 Corinthians 3:17 says, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
The keynote speaker is the Rev. Rob Looney
The ministers of the Romney Ministerium will lead us in intercessory prayer for the 7 centers of influences: our government, military, media arts, business, educational system, church and family.
We thank the County Commissioners for their support by signing the Proclamation for Prayer declaring Thursday, May 6, 2021, a day of prayer throughout Hampshire County.
A copy of the Proclamation for Prayer will be published in the Hampshire Review. I encourage you to read it and let it serve as a resource in guiding you in your time of prayer on National Day of Prayer.
The Scriptures says in 2 Chronicles 7:14 (NIV): “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Prayer honours God, acknowledges his being, exalts his power, adores his providence and secures his aid, wrote E. M. Bounds.
Matthew Henry adds: “As long as we continue living we must continue praying.”
May we unite together in petitioning God to continue to shed his grace and favor on America. God bless America.
What Is the National Day of Prayer and what is its purpose?
The National Day of Prayer (NDP) is an annual event established by an act of Congress that encourages Americans to pray for our nation, its people and its leaders. The NDP task force concentrates on the need to pray for those in leadership on all levels of national, church and educational areas of influence.
In 2021, the NDP will be observed on Thursday, May 6.
When did the National Day of Prayer begin?
Days of prayer have been called for since 1775, when the Continental Congress designated a time for prayer in forming a new nation. In 1863, Abraham Lincoln called for such a day,
Officially the NDP was established as an annual event by an act of Congress in 1952 and was signed into law by President Truman. The law was amended in 1988 and signed by President Reagan, establishing the NDP as the first Thursday of May each year.
