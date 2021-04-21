In a recent Viewpoint Column in the April 13 edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association, co-authors Carlos del Rio and Treeti Malani, both infectious disease specialists, discuss areas of continuing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and review frequently asked questions.
One of the more frequently asked questions is which vaccine one should get. The pre-release clinical trials have shown that the Pfizer and Moderna, the 2 mRNA vaccines, showed a 95% efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infections and nearly 100% efficacy in preventing death from Covid-19 after patients receive 2 doses.
The Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine is an adenovirus vaccine had a 72% efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic infection and also 100% efficacy in preventing death from Covid-19. An important factor in this difference is that the Janssen vaccine was the more recently tested of the 3 vaccines and it is believed that its numbers are lower because at the time of its testing, newer Coronavirus variants were in wider circulation in the population than when the Pfizer and Moderna were tested.
So, Janssen’s vaccine lower rate of efficacy may not be a true comparison; its efficacy rate would likely have been comparable had it been tested at the same time as the other 2 vaccines.
The initial advice was to receive whichever vaccine one could when the supplies were limited. (The authors opine that as vaccine supply becomes less of an issue, that it may be advantageous for groups with higher risk of severe disease and complications, the Pfizer or Moderna may be preferred, whereas for younger populations and those who would logistically have difficulty getting 2 shots, the Janssen may be preferable.)
How effective are the current vaccines against the new coronavirus variants? It is felt that the Moderna effectively neutralizes the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7 ), but is less effective against the South African variant (B.1.351). Information from studies in Israel indicate that the Pfizer appears effective against the B.1.1.7 variant.
Another question addresses whether the vaccines protect against infection (vs. blunting the effect of an infection) and prevent disease transmission. Because 40% of individuals who get infected with Covid-19 never develop symptoms, this is a difficult question to answer.
Asymptomatic individuals usually don’t seek testing and treatment. Preliminary data from phase 3 trials suggest a reduction in asymptomatic infection after vaccination. These studies likely have tested all vaccinated subjects whether symptoms had developed or not.
A 3rd question addressed is that of how to address vaccine hesitancy. Recent data suggest that 27% of people overall probably won’t or definitely won’t get a vaccine, regardless of safety and efficacy.
The most likely individuals to be vaccine hesitant are Republicans (42% of the hesitancy group), 30-49 years of age (36%) and rural residents (35%), and African Americans (35%).
The authors state that the best way to address vaccine hesitancy is explaining how the vaccines work, discuss adverse effects, and countering misinformation and conspiracy theories. The rate of vaccination is crucial because it is estimated that about 60-70% of people would need to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.
The 4th question concerns how long individuals should wait between vaccines. Although countries like the U.K. have opted to have a 12-week interval between shots, many experts are concerned that the suboptimal response to just 1 shot, combined with the longer duration between shots can encourage the development of new variants which may become vaccine resistant.
As a consequence, the authors of this article recommend adherence to the 3- or 4-week duration between vaccinations.
Although people who have previously had Covid-19 mount a larger antibody response to the initial vaccination, there is no current recommendation to forgo the 2nd vaccine administration. The CDC also recommends against “mixing and matching” vaccines. There is no current data that supports for or against this strategy.
Finally, how long does immunity last? At the moment, this is not known for certain. In addition to antibody production, vaccines also induce immune responses independent of antibody production. It is entirely possible that additional booster immunizations may be required.
Like mask wearing and social distancing recommendations concerning vaccination to prevent infections with SARS-CoV-2, are based on scientific data. No one is compelled to receive a vaccine.
However, acquisition of disease to achieve herd immunity is not recommended by any Infectious Disease expert, and in fact such a strategy already failed miserably in Sweden. Immunization is the most efficient and safe method to attain individual and herd immunity.
While there is risk involved (as in just about everything else in life), the rates of severe adverse effects and death from Covid vaccination will pale in comparison to the death and disability rates we have already sustained and continue to bear from Covid-19 infections.
The writer practices Internal Medicine and is a member of the Primary Care Provider team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Specialty Care including wound care, podiatry, gynecology, general surgery, pulmonary medicine, gastroenterology and cardiology are also available at the clinic. My colleague, Dr. Andrew Wilcox, along with Charley Streisel, host the Podcast, “Med Talk with Dr. Andy and Cosmic Charley,” which is available through the Hampshire Review’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.