I have said it so many times in so many different ways. “I’ve reached my breaking point, God. I can’t do this any longer, God. I quit.”
“I’m tired, Lord and I just can’t go on anymore. I’m done.”
If I were to count the days and the ways I said that, give me a dollar for each time and I could retire in style. I don’t know really what I meant whenever I threatened to quit, but at the time I guess I was serious about it.
Each time I would ask myself what I was going to do if I quit, and none of the options seemed appealing. I guess I could sit around depressed, but I was already feeling as if I was sinking in quicksand up to my lower lip. Sinking a little deeper in the muck and the mire would just settle my fate and so instead of quitting I found myself fighting and reaching as far out as I could stretch for a lifeline.
Somewhere. Anywhere. Anything had to be better than going under, unable to catch my breath, seeing nothing but darkness. The only thing I could grab when I reached out at that point would be anxiety that literally choked the air from my lungs.
Instead of mouthing the words “I quit,” I found myself saying anything but that. “I’m sorry, God.”
“Please save me from going under, God. Grab onto me because You are my only hope.”
A young lady at church recently sang a song by Christian artist Lauren Daigle that said everything I would be feeling during my times of desperation and whenever I would want to quit. Daigle co-wrote the song with Paul Duncan and Paul Mabury.
“When I don’t feel like I’m worth defending; When I’m tired of all my pretending, Hold on to me
“When I start to break in desperation; Underneath the weight of expectation, Hold on to me. Hold on to me.”
And what an amazing friend Jesus turns out to be. Every time I feel myself sinking, He is there.
Every time I call out to Him, He hears my cry. And out of the darkness, a light shines forth.
Above me, at the least a rope dangles over me and I reach out. Grasping it tightly I find the strength to hang on for another day.
There are all types of ministry that one can become involved in and no one any less important than another. But if I could pick one in particular, I would want the ability to effectively encourage individuals to never give up and quit.
I make it a point to make myself available to anyone who feels like cashing in his or her chips, calling it quits or just giving up completely. We’ve all visited that location too many times. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.