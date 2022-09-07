Each year the Lions Clubs of West Virginia provide the opportunity for several students to travel abroad.
This year, 6 travel grants of $1,500 will be awarded to students in grades 10-12 or a recent graduate, toward a 4 to 6-week cultural exchange to countries such as Austria, Switzerland, France, Germany, Finland, Japan, Italy, Peru or Australia during the summer of 2023. Destination countries are not limited to those listed above. Application deadline is Nov. 11.
The Lions of West Virginia rely heavily on the guidance counselors in each high school to get the word out about this program. Students may contact their high school guidance counselors for more information, an application and contest rules.
The Youth Exchange Scholarship Application and Scholarship Contest Rules forms are also currently available on our West Virginia Lions website at www.wvlions.org/youth.html.
If you have any questions about the contest or about the Youth Exchange Program, contact Lion Lorrie Krautwurst at 301-467-9868 or Lion Henry Krautwurst at 301-467-1032.
