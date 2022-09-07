Lions logo

Each year the Lions Clubs of West Virginia provide the opportunity for several students to travel abroad. 

This year, 6 travel grants of $1,500 will be awarded to students in grades 10-12 or a recent graduate, toward a 4 to 6-week cultural exchange to countries such as Austria, Switzerland, France, Germany, Finland, Japan, Italy, Peru or Australia during the summer of 2023. Destination countries are not limited to those listed above.  Application deadline is Nov. 11.  

