My wife and I attended a children/youth church camp a few years ago where the speaker told the following story. It seems that one day he and his 5-year-old daughter were at home when he pulled a muscle in his back and literally collapsed onto the floor. He struggled to make it to the bedroom where he lay in excruciating pain trying to figure out what to do. Should he call the ambulance to come and get him? He knew the pain was too severe to simply pass.
About that time his daughter came into the room and asked, “Daddy, what’s wrong?” He explained in terms a 5-year-old would understand that “daddy was hurt.” Immediately, and without another thought, his daughter jumped up on the bed, laid her hands on his back and breathed this prayer, “Jesus, please heal daddy.”
I wish you could have been there to see this speaker retell the story. Tears began running down his face as he recounted how a miraculous warm surge went through his body as his daughter uttered that simple prayer. Within seconds he was completely healed.
In Mark 10:13-16 (ESV) Jesus says, “Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God. Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.” Jesus always had a special place in his heart for children. A child’s faith is without question.
Many people, including myself, may have laughed at that small child’s prayer. In our grown-up, sophisticated society, we are used to “figuring things out ourselves.” We are so “grown-up” and “self-sufficient” that we forget we don’t have to be. We have a father in heaven who simply wants us to have the faith of a child and rely fully on him.
To every teenager, I would encourage you to never let anyone look down on you for your relentless faith in God. Pray with childlike faith, believing that God will do something awesome. The world will try and remind you how big the problems you face are. You need to constantly remind the world how big your God is. Never let anyone tell you that God does not have an awesome plan for your life that he is working out at this very moment.
First published May 21, 2014.
