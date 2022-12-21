Slanesville Presbyterian’s Christmas schedule
Slanesville Presbyterian Church is continuing its tradition of holding a Christmas Eve service during the afternoon, so that those who prefer not to drive at night can still celebrate the event. The service will begin at 2 p.m.
Call 304-822-0742 for information or directions or a ride.
On Christmas Day, there will be no formal worship service. The sanctuary will be open for quiet reflection or conversation with members of the congregation from 9 a.m. until noon. Coffee and cookies will be served.
Tearcoat Brethren schedules Christmas Eve service
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church will hold Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The theme will be “One Night in Bethlehem.” Luminaries will welcome folks to the service as they come to worship the birth of Jesus.
God’s Word Fellowship Christmas Eve service scheduled
God’s Word Fellowship (Indian Heights in Romney) has scheduled their Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
Women for Christ gather 68
The Women for Christ luncheon was held at the Cumberland Country Club on Dec. 14, and 68 ladies were in attendance.
Bernadette Ross welcomed the group and offered prayer for the meal, and Bonnie Diehl led the group in singing traditional Christmas carols.
First-timers were recognized, and the group awarded the door prize.
Norma Hershberger announced that monetary gifts were sent to the Salvation Army, Union Rescue Mission, First Way Pregnancy and Henry Newby Mission.
Guest speaker Rev. Mickey Stephens shared his impressive spiritual message to the ladies.
The next luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8.
Romney food pantry changes hours
The Romney Food Pantry will be closed the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas, from Dec. 26 until Dec. 31.
Romney UMC Thanksgiving dinner
Romney First United Methodist Church will hold their community Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24. Dinner will be served from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The dinner is open to everyone; please come join in the fellowship of a shared meal.
For information, call 304-822-3023 or 305-393-9912.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Food pantries, clothing closet serve CB
Two different food pantries are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Capon Bridge.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road distributes food from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month,
Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St., has its food pantry open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, The church’s clothing closet is open at the same time.
Springfield, Augusta pantries open on Tuesday
Food pantries serving the Springfield and Augusta areas are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Springfield Assembly of God is at 7637 Cumberland Road.
St. Peter Church of Deliverance is at 536 St. Peter Lane, off Mack Road. Call 304-496-7850 for directions.
