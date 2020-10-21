KEYSER — Interested in doing family research, including obituaries, local history or just reading old newspapers?
The Potomac State College Library will be hosting virtual community workshops on using the West Virginia Newspaper portal on the College Library website. The workshops will be accessed on Zoom.
The newspaper portal now includes several local newspapers, the Hampshire Review, Capon Bridge Advocate, Mineral Daily News, Elk Garden Press, Mountain Echo, Frankfort Beacon, Moorefield Examiner and Grant County Press. To access the newspaper portal go to: https://libguides.potomacstatecollege.edu/wvnewspapers
The workshops will Wednesdays, Oct 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 from 6-7 p.m. Contact staff librarian at ngardner@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-788-6901 to sign up for the Zoom link or if you have any questions.
The West Virginia Newspapers project is accessed free of charge. Funding for this project was provided by Potomac State College, Denny Avers (class of 1961), and many other donors.
This project would not have been possible without the cooperation of Mineral Daily News Tribune, West Virginia State Archives, Moomau-Grant County Public Library, Hardy County Public Library and Hampshire County Public Library.
