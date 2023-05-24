When tackling something new and challenging, you should start strong but finish stronger. The Savage kids put a new spin on this for the 2022-23 school year. One started the school year by fainting, and another decided to end it by fainting as well. Not strong and stronger. Not Dumb and Dumber. It's just faint and fainter.
In August, my phone rang at work while I was putting together my schedule for the new year. Our oldest daughter reported losing consciousness in her kitchen and falling to the floor, hitting her head. When she called me, she was sitting on the kitchen floor with an EMT after her roommate witnessed the whole thing and called 911. They had decided not to transport her to the hospital but recommended a follow-up with a doctor. I immediately left work, drove the two hours to her apartment, and spent the day getting our girl checked out.
Ultimately, the doctor decided our daughter was dehydrated from the night before, stood up too quickly, and fainted. Now I wonder what a college kid was doing the first week back at school to get so dehydrated. Just kidding, I know exactly what college kids were doing that first week back together. One fainting spell and a couple of weeks to recover from the subsequent concussion left an indelible impression on our coed about the importance of keeping electrolytes handy after going to a friend's house party, uh, I mean study group.
For nine months, the Savages spent the school year strong. We all remained conscious throughout. Who am I kidding? There may have been some dozing off during a boring lecture or staff meeting that could've been an email. Yet, for the most part, the Savage Family stayed awake during school hours. Then, last week while wrapping up my monthly schedule, my phone rang at work.
It was our son's school nurse. It seems our boy fainted during class, or as he described it, "I was sitting at my desk talking to the kid in front of me and then woke up on the floor feeling dizzy." A trip to the emergency room and a few follow-up doctor appointments later, we're pretty sure our son was, you guessed it, dehydrated. Unlike his big sister, our boy's syncope seemed to result from not wanting to use the bathrooms at his school and, thus, not drinking enough water throughout the day. When the neurologist asked what was so bad about his school's restrooms, our son indicated it might be easier to list what's good about them. I'm not confident that many of the bathrooms at his high school have been updated since my time roaming those same halls with Aqua Net bangs and pegged-cuffed jeans. I understand his reluctance to use them.
Gone are the days when that little boy proudly made water on a grand oak on his preschool's playground. The school fronted Main Street, and when the teacher on playtime duty got to him, our little boy protested, "But my dad said I could pee outside whenever I wanted." I will say that when we first moved into our home at the end of a dirt road cul-de-sac, one of my husband's favorite bragging points to his friends and family in the city was, "I can pee right off the front porch, and no one will see." Seventeen years and a few more neighbors later, he at least now walks to the wood line in the side yard instead of the few steps it would take to use our indoor facilities.
As we wrap up this school year, similarly to how we started, I've learned two important lessons. The first is that drinking lots and lots of water is very important. Hydration is essential to consciousness. The second is when our Savages start faint; they may finish just a little fainter.
