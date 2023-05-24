Kitty Savage 2023

When tackling something new and challenging, you should start strong but finish stronger. The Savage kids put a new spin on this for the 2022-23 school year. One started the school year by fainting, and another decided to end it by fainting as well. Not strong and stronger. Not Dumb and Dumber. It's just faint and fainter.

In August, my phone rang at work while I was putting together my schedule for the new year. Our oldest daughter reported losing consciousness in her kitchen and falling to the floor, hitting her head. When she called me, she was sitting on the kitchen floor with an EMT after her roommate witnessed the whole thing and called 911. They had decided not to transport her to the hospital but recommended a follow-up with a doctor. I immediately left work, drove the two hours to her apartment, and spent the day getting our girl checked out.

