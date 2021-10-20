Willow Chapel UMC will hold their annual “Tree of Love” Ceremony on Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. You may purchase a light to be placed on the tree in honor or memory of a loved one. Send a $5 donation by Nov. 22.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will partner again this year with the Marine Corps League to collect toys for their “Toys for Tots” program. We will be placing collection boxes in the community on Nov. 21. If you know of a child in the community who needs a toy for Christmas, contact me at 304-856-2816 or any club member, with your name and phone number and the child’s name, age and sex. We will be distributing toys on Dec. 16 at the clubhouse in Yellow Spring between noon and 4 p.m. Monetary donations will be accepted to purchase additional toys.
The club is also planning a breakfast to honor all veterans in the community on Nov. 13, beginning at 7:30 a.m. All veterans and their spouses will be served a free breakfast. The public is invited to attend this function. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit the Hampshire County Veterans Foundation.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church recently conducted a food drive to benefit the Amazing Grace Food Bank. They are currently participating in the Samaritan’s Purse “Shoebox Program,” which provides toys and supplies for children packed in a shoebox (the church is providing plastic shoeboxes) which are distributed to children all over the world.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club has completed the replacement of the roof on the clubhouse in Yellow Spring.
Happy birthday wishes to Owen Gaver Brill, Oct. 17; Suzanne Reid, Oct. 22; Abigail Smith, Oct. 28; Doug Hopper, Oct. 30; Helen Zulauf, Oct. 31.
Congratulations to Missy and Paul Lockhart, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary Oct. 24 and to Tom and Nancy Pugh, who will be celebrating Oct. 28.
