Spring is really here – even if we have experienced snow and freezing temperatures. Folks are prepping the soil for gardening and the flowers are blooming.
Many folks were able to attend Easter services and family activities. Among those was the gathering Sunday at the home of Wayne and Una Lupton with family members being Joyce Binghan, Anthony, Whitney, Tiffany and Stepheny, Mike and Tracy Hott, Allison, Amber, Tyler and Hadley, Cinda and Rod Bowman, Renee and Tom Pownall, Jack and Dean, Corrina and Rob Reynolds, Carli, Joe and Caleb, Rick Lupton and Nikki and Keaton, and Tom, Karen, James and Joanie Hott, Issiah, Rachel, Destiny, Bethany and Ben Billmeyer, Ryan, Freddy and Glenda Lupton and Kim and Camden.
Rylee Grace McKee was honored with a birthday party on March 27 with family and friends helping her celebrate her 7th year. Among those attending the party in Purgitsville were great-grandparents Alvin and Janet McKee.
Charlie and Greta McKee enjoyed having their 3 grandchildren from Ridgeley for a visit, and they enjoyed celebrating the 9th birthday of Charlie Ruckman on Saturday, March 27.
Vauda Wolfe of Augusta recently visited grandchildren, Kevin and Melissa Kidwell, Marleigh, River and Laken. I want to send belated birthday wishes to River and Laken, who also celebrated on the 26th of March.
James and Monica Moore of Plains, Va. spent time at their Horn Camp home.
Joyce Stilson of Little River, S.C. spent time with Rodger and Cindy Twigg, Amanda and Ali and the 5 of them joined Ernie and Betty Racey for Sunday dinner along with Brad and Laurie Racey, Dwight Racey and Vince Hughes.
The Raceys also enjoyed having Jack and Kelli Eaton of Mechanicsville, Va. spending time with them last week, as well as other callers being Pastor Jed Metzler, Gabe Simms and Dashelle, and James and Monica Moore, Billy Fout and Dennis Funk.
Paula Mills and friend Alice of Martinsburg spent time at the Mills home on Grassy Lick Road and visited with Betty Racey last Wednesday. So happy that Paula is able to be back visiting in Hampshire County following several months of health issues.
