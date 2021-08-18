Montgomery family
The annual family reunion of the late Estella and Burt Montgomery will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren in Levels.
Lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Christina Heavener or Dora Martin.
Combs family
The descendants of Philip and Malinda (Wolford) Combs will hold their annual family reunion this Sunday, Aug. 22, at the home of Janet Shingleton on Ford Hill Road in Augusta.
Dinner begins at 1 p.m. Silverware and paper products will be furnished.
For more information, message or call President Ron Combs, Janet Shingleton or Nina Mason at 304-897-6471.
Davy family cancels
The annual Davy family reunion, scheduled for the 3rd Saturday in August at the Mill Creek Ruritan Club in Purgitsville, has been canceled for this year.
Three Churches School
The Three Churches School reunion will be held Sept. 18 at the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building. Watch the Review for more details.
If you have a reunion coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
