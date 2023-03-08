I sometimes get the feeling that I’m getting a little too comfortable.
It’s not that this thought hasn’t ever crossed my mind before, but I was forcefully reminded before last week’s County Commission meeting. I was shoving food in my face, trying to get my notepad and laptop together, when I spotted a pair of small, silver tweezers on my side table.
Now, this isn’t something I ever thought I’d be admitting to or writing about in my community newspaper, but I have what I like to call my “anxiety tweezers.”
In fact, I have two pairs.
I keep one beside my couch on my end table, and I keep one beside my bed.
(And, OK, fine. I keep a third pair in my desk at the office too. What? My job can be stressful.)
Why don’t I keep tweezers someplace normal, like a kit in the bathroom?
Well, because they’re not just ANY kind of tweezers. They’re anxiety tweezers. Duh.
Have you ever used a stress ball, or did you buy into the fidget spinner boom of, like, 2016? The tweezers are like that for me. I like to, as I’m working, watching a movie or talking on the phone, tweeze out my chin hair.
Without a mirror and without any remorse for dropping small, wiry chin hairs wherever I need to.
But the reason I feel like I’m getting a LITTLE too comfortable is that the thought briefly – but seriously – crossed my mind to bring a pair of anxiety tweezers to the County Commission meeting.
I knew it was going to be a long meeting, I knew there’d be some hot-button topics discussed and I knew that I’d be fidgety. So I considered the tweezers.
Almost as soon as the thought came, it left. No way was I going to do that – and anyway, the Commission just started livestreaming their meetings a couple weeks ago, and my preferred seat is visible in the live shot. Which I don’t mind, but I don’t need the public seeing me, absentmindedly tweezing out my chin hair, while the commissioners discuss policy.
It’s one thing to be comfortable, but that would have proved that I was a little TOO comfortable. Sort of like the people who take their shoes off or floss in public places.
Quite honestly, there’s been a lot of “a little too comfortable” going on, and it’s making me think.
I think that some people in our community are SO comfortable, that they need to actively get UNcomfortable.
Over the last few months, at several government meetings in the county, I’ve heard a lot about “heritage.”
I’ve heard a lot about how our society is going to the dogs.
I’ve heard discussions – and not in kind, compassionate tones, but harsh, inflexible ones – about individuals who may be different or have different worldviews than others in this community.
I’ve found that people here love to say, “we don’t need that happening here in Hampshire County” when it comes to certain things we see on the news that’s happening in other counties or states in the nation.
Look – whatever “that” is, it’s probably already in the county. We may be in the Mountain State, but we don’t live on Mars, for Pete’s sake. So instead of digging our heels into our comfort zone (whether or not that comfort zone has tweezers), it might behoove us to get uncomfortable, ask questions and try to at least understand the needs and perspectives of those different from us.
We don’t have to agree. We don’t.
But being so comfortable that derogatory comments or prejudice are entertained – and accepted – at government meetings is a place where I don’t think we as a county need to be.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a chin that desperately needs tending to.
