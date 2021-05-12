Our youngest daughter is reading a new book series about a family who rescues dogs and trains them for search and rescue missions. Since starting the series, she has attempted to train our dog using the methods her books describe.
A few evenings ago, she knelt beside our dog, Athena, and held an old sneaker up to her nose. Our daughter instructed the dog to smell the shoe and then find its match placed strategically a few feet away.
Athena wasn’t having any part of this training. She’d turn her head from the stinky shoe, lick our daughter and remain exactly where she sat. Undeterred, our daughter would then hug Athena, give her a pep talk, and try again.
After quite a few trials, I hinted that maybe a 9-year-old dog is just too set in her ways to learn how to rescue abandoned footwear. However, I didn’t hesitate to capture this sweet moment on my phone and share it on social media.
A dear friend suggested this experience would be the perfect segue into a column about being unable to teach an old dog new tricks. Her suggestion reminded me of a similar expression I had used recently when talking about our county’s vaccine efforts.
I declared, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.” By the same token, as I’ve learned from our family, you can make a full course gourmet meal, but our youngest is still only going to eat the bread and dessert.
I guess, in a way, all 3 of these observations are the same. You can try with all your might and offer every opportunity known to man, but if people are too set in their ways, they’re not going to participate in what you’re offering.
The national and state-level goal for Covid-19 vaccinations is that 70% of eligible residents will be inoculated by July 4. Right now, 44% of West Virginians have received at least 1 dose. However, the turnout of people willing to take the shot is becoming sluggish.
I don’t understand vaccine hesitancy and mistrust. I gave up cable news for Lent and haven’t looked back. Thus, I’m not sure what information, or misinformation, is frightening people. However, I know that last week, 4 days shy of her 2nd shot, our oldest daughter, who has asthma, tested positive for Covid-19.
I know she had such difficulty breathing she sobbed from lung pain and shortness of breath as her rescue inhaler offered no relief. I know the days following this episode included breathing treatments, experimental medications, pulse oxygen readings, and a chest x-ray.
I know that a 2-sport varsity athlete became winded walking a few feet around our home. I know that I “slept” outside my child’s bedroom door, worried if she needed me, I wouldn’t be near enough, as she coughed and struggled for 2 straight nights.
I also know that at least 3 different medical professionals, not cable news pundits or conspiracy theorists, but people I trust told me had she not had the 1st vaccine our situation could’ve been a lot worse.
I know that because my husband and I are fully vaccinated, we could care for our child without worrying about keeping her siblings safe.
I don’t understand how in less than a year, people have become so set in their ways they won’t consider a potentially life-saving vaccine.
I don’t know why people are so set in their ways they won’t consider taking steps to protect the vulnerable around them.
Yet, I do know that after 3 days of persistent training, our dog finally followed our youngest daughter’s command. If an 11-year-old can teach an old dog new tricks, I’m not going to give up hope that the people around us will also consider doing something unselfish and new.
