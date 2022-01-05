ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Community Foundation is accepting applications through Feb. 25 for its 2022 scholarship season.
High school seniors can apply using an online application found at ewvcf.awardspring.com
The Community Foundation offers scholarships to students who will attend an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university, vocational, technical or trade school on a full-time basis during the upcoming academic year.
Scholarships include the Rae Ellen Scanlon McKee Scholarship, the Wilda Michael Memorial Scholarship, the David A. “Hawk” Hawkens Scholarship, the R.L. Johnson Jr. Scholarship and the Jerry Shingleton Scholarship.
New to the list of available scholarships this year is the Joy Tutwiler Snyder Memorial Scholarship that will provide 2 awards, 1 for students wanting to pursue a degree in elementary education, and 1 for students planning to pursue certification in a technical field.
Students can visit the foundation’s website, www.ewvcf.org/scholarships-hampshire/, to learn more about these scholarships, as well as other funding opportunities.
In addition to scholarships for graduating seniors, the Community Foundation has a scholarship for students in grades 9-12. The Deborah, Leslie, and Christopher Bright scholarship provides opportunities for hands-on experiences in STEAM-based subjects.
Previous recipients have used a Bright Scholarship to enroll in pre-college courses at Brown University, attend summer intensives at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and the Pittsburg Ballet Theater and participate in Jazz camp at the University of Cincinnati.
The Bright Scholarship application is due April 1 and may be downloaded from the website.
The Hampshire County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, is a charitable organization committed to providing people who care about the future of our area with unique and effective ways of supporting their community now, and for generations to come. For more information, contact Amy at 304-822-7200.
