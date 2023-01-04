ROMNEY — Romney Cub Scout Pack 32 ended 2022 with a flurry of activity on the Saturday of “Christmas in Romney.” For eight years now, the Cub Scouts of Pack 32 have spent the early morning of the second Saturday in December packing food boxes for the Hampshire County Christmas Food Box program sponsored by the Romney Presbyterian Church, and this year was no different with over 20 Cub Scouts and a dozen other family members helping load over 200 food boxes in just under two hours. This is a favorite service project for the Cub Scouts because they get to do jobs such as loading and pushing shopping carts until the food box is filled and replaced with a new, empty box. After the food box service project, the Cub Scouts and their families headed back to the Romney Fire Hall, where they had breakfast with Santa and built gingerbread houses. After a short break, the Scouts lined up with their Romney Christmas parade float, which was almost overflowing with Cub Scouts this year. As a consequence of working on the service project, 13 more Cub Scouts earned the Messengers of Peace award.
The Cub Scout pack continues to rebound from the Covid pandemic, recruiting 24 new members since September, with Kason and Aubrey Howes signing up as the two newest members. Since the start of the program year in September, 16 Scouts have earned their Bobcat rank, the first rank all new Cub Scouts earn, except those in the Lions program for Kindergartners. Those Scouts earning their Bobcat rank this Fall are: Kiera Adkins, Micah Amos, Seraiah Amos, Ryleah Blaha, Zayden Campbell, William Conrad, Bailey Haines, Owen Hamilton, Cooper Kesner, Bob Krupka-Collins, Jacob Lehman, Jace McBride, Riley Poland, Aiden Postigo, Ryleigh Taulbee and Logan Werner.
Additionally, 137 other awards recognizing the Scouts’ achievements have been conferred, including adventures such as: A Bear Goes Fishing, Cast Iron Chef, Duty to God in Action, Good Knights, Engineer, Art Explosion, and Building a Better World.
As the Cub Scouts broke for the December school break, they had a holiday party, and Pinewood Derby car kits were made available for those who desired to work on their cars over the holidays. The rest of the Scouts will receive their car kits on Jan. 6, when the pack holds its traditional Pinewood Derby workshop. Repeating a very successful “Unlimited” class of Pinewood Derby competitors, car kits are available for purchase by non-Scouts of any age who want to compete for speed and show against each other. Last year, the “Unlimited” class saw some of the keenest competition while allowing the Scouts to build their cars without an excessive amount of adult “assistance.”
The Pinewood Derby will be held in February. After the Pinewood Derby workshop, the next special activity the Cub Scouts will do will be their annual bowling event at South Branch Lanes in Moorefield on Jan. 10.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following elementary schools or are home-schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, and Slanesville and new members are always welcome. If you know a boy or girl in grades K-5 interested in joining Cub Scouts, it is never too late to start. Families interested in joining Pack 32 can do so at any time by coming to one of the weekly meetings. Weekly meetings are held from 7-8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Romney First United Methodist Church at 49 North High Street in Romney. For more information, including many more photos, check out the pack’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pack32romney/. Alternatively, you can call or text Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
