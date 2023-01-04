0104 Cub Scout Pack 32 1.jpg

Pack 32 members pack food boxes.

ROMNEY — Romney Cub Scout Pack 32 ended 2022 with a flurry of activity on the Saturday of “Christmas in Romney.” For eight years now, the Cub Scouts of Pack 32 have spent the early morning of the second Saturday in December packing food boxes for the Hampshire County Christmas Food Box program sponsored by the Romney Presbyterian Church, and this year was no different with over 20 Cub Scouts and a dozen other family members helping load over 200 food boxes in just under two hours. This is a favorite service project for the Cub Scouts because they get to do jobs such as loading and pushing shopping carts until the food box is filled and replaced with a new, empty box. After the food box service project, the Cub Scouts and their families headed back to the Romney Fire Hall, where they had breakfast with Santa and built gingerbread houses. After a short break, the Scouts lined up with their Romney Christmas parade float, which was almost overflowing with Cub Scouts this year. As a consequence of working on the service project, 13 more Cub Scouts earned the Messengers of Peace award.

Eleven scouts get their Messengers of Peace award.

 

Cubmaster Ben Fields, Den Leader Kim Steinemann and Scouts (left to right) Braeya Long, Zayden Campbell, Addi Krupka-Collins, Riley Poland, Phineas Timbrook, Hailey Bennett and Brienna Wolverton
Pack 32 show goofy faces as they prepare for the Veteran’s Day parade in Keyser.
Who likes ice cream?
Pack 32 Christmas food box workers

