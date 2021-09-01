Timber Ridge staging sale
Timber Ridge Christian Church’s annual indoor yard sale will start at 8 a.m. both Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11.
Food for sale includes chicken salad and country ham sandwiches, vegetable soup and baked goods.
The church is at 5700 Christian Church Road in High View.
Crafters wanted for church bazaars
Mountain View Assembly of God is looking for crafters to participate in a Christmas bazaar in November.
The bazaar runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, a Saturday, at the church atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Large tables - $20; small - $15 can be reserved by Oct. 23. Call Diana at 304-496-9174.
