Back in time

By a new law enacted by the legislature school teachers’ wages are increased. The law becomes effective July 1, 1921, and established $50 a month as a minimum for a third grade certificate, $65 for a second grade and $85 for a first grade.
The fourth annual commencement at the Romney High School was held last Thursday in the auditorium of the State Schools. Miss Helen Blue was salutatorian, while Miss Elizabeth Hanna was valedictorian. Following are the graduates: Helen Howison Blue, Georgia Nancy Cooper, Louwilla Katie Cooper, Margaret Grinnina Goldsborough, Elizabeth Dickson Hanna, Arveila Pearl Peters, Maude Roxanne Seaton, Rebecca Wayman Seaton, Myrl Jenkins Thompson, and Mary Elizabeth Zimmerman.
The body of Edward L. Brown, World War veteran, arrived here Saturday night and was taken to the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.L. Brown.
50 Years Ago — June 2, 1971
In one of the largest turnouts for a Municipal Election ever recorded in Romney, the voters chose Homer K. Loy over incumbent Edgar S. Baker to be their mayor. The vote on the basis of unofficial returns was 349 for Loy to 245 for Baker.
Marion Pugh was elected president of the Hampshire County Fruit Growers Association at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday at The Bank of Romney Community Room. Serving with him is Dick Malcolm of the Levels area, as vice president. Garry Shanholtz is the retiring president.
Mrs. Audra Golladay, who is being sponsored by the Hampshire Association of Retired Persons, will represent Hampshire County as a Belle at the West Virginia State Folk Festival at Glenville June 17-20.
40 Years Ago — May 27, 1981
Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Bailey spent the weekend with Mrs. Bailey’s son, Thomas C. Williams, at his farm south of Staunton, Va.
Members of the Romney High School Class of 1931 will reassemble for the first time in 50 years at the home of Manning Williams, Romney, on June 6 and will attend the RHS Alumni Assoc. banquet and dance that evening.
SEDAN — William Crawford and Ken spent a few days at their farm here but returned to Washington, D.C., Friday to leave for Connecticut to attend the graduation of daughter, Maggie.
30 Years Ago — May 29, 1991
Roger and Margaret Haines took a trip through the Midwest to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They reported a wonderful time.
A large number enjoyed dinner Saturday, May 11, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bob McKee. Mrs. McKee gave the dinner in honor of birthdays being celebrated by herself, her twin brother, Lloyd Poland, her husband, Bob, and her sister, Aldena Buckbee of Romney, and Aleta Raphamn of Cumberland.
The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms is pleased to announce that Robert H. Long of Levels, has been selected to receive a Citizen of the Year Award.
20 Years Ago — May 30, 2001
Kevin Evans has returned from a business trip to Heidelberg, Germany.
Janice Yoe, Winter Haven, Fla., is spending some time here with her sister, Joyce McDonald. She joined the Taylor family for their reunion on Sunday.
Bill and Kitty Ward Ellis, Alamo, Texas, were in town for her 55th class reunion and a visit with her sister-in-law, June Cunningham.
Reva Mae Smith was in Falls Church, Va., to spend a recent weekend with her nephew, Arthur Daugherty. The family attended the graduation of Arthur’s son, John, from George Mason University.
10 Years Ago — June 1, 2011
Green Spring resident David Hibbs recently spent nearly six-months in Afghanistan, serving his country as a civilian. For his service, Hibbs received the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service, the Global War on Terrorism Medal and the United Nations Medal for Civilian Service.
Eileen Poland, Libby Lee, Charles Orndorff and Debbie Alderman visited Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Park, recently.
Mr. Gary Kidwell announced the annual Memorial Day Parade that was held in Paw Paw on Saturday, May 28. It was led by the local police force and then veterans and we stood to salute of the American flag.
On Sunday, relatives and friends gathered at Romney Presbyterian Church for a luncheon to celebrate Betty Stump Rice’s 90th birthday. Out-of-town guests included her sister, Lela Bonner and husband Bobby, Kingwood; daughter Kathy Bredehoeft, Chapel Hill, N.C., and family, Michael, Rebecca and Michelle; son, Bill Rice, Elkins, with his daughter, Chelsea; also, Betty’s nieces, Laura Stump and Mrs. Andy “Louise” Stump. George and Sally Jo Russell and Mary Campbell Harper joined their family.
