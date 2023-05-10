In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Looking for unique ways to make mom feel special this Mother’s Day? Team up with the rest of the family to plan a healthy breakfast or brunch for mom.  Preparing a meal for mom can involve the whole family, regardless of ages. 

Washing vegetables and fruits, setting the table, and stirring ingredients are tasks for younger children, while older children can operate appliances, chop and peel produce.  Engaging the whole family in the meal process helps children learn teamwork, kindness, creativity, and math and science skills.  Preparing and eating meals together as a family is great for kids and adults alike because it builds special bonds, creates memories and encourages communication. 

