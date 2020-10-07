Just like St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day and the 4th of July looked a little different this year, Halloween isn’t going to be any different.
That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some spooky fun on Hallow’s Eve!
Whether Hampshire County is in the Green Zone, Red Zone or any Zone in between, folks can still celebrate the holiday while being creative, kid-friendly and, of course, safe.
Trunk-or-treat
A Hampshire County Halloween staple, trunk or treat events allow folks to set up their vehicles in a driveway or parking lot and hand out candy to costumed trick-or-treaters. This year, if you’re hosting a trunk or treat event, keep important safety information in mind.
Require masks on all attendees, and maybe skip the traditional “bowl” of candy. Set up a table about 6 feet from the vehicle and lay out individually bagged treats for kids to pick up. Don’t feel pigeonholed by “treats” either; trinkets and gift certificates also make fun items for kids to collect.
Attendees should all social distance and stay in their core groups, which shouldn’t be too hard since trunk or treats are outdoors. Make sure the space for the vehicles is large enough so cars can spread out.
Encourage children to wait until they’re home to snack on their treats. Many parents do this anyway for other safety reasons, but it’s more important now than ever before.
Other ideas to keep the events safe may include additional signage to direct families from car to car, advertise any attendance restrictions, create a map and create a timed entry schedule for kids and their families.
Treats in the time of COVID
A door-to-door Halloween classic, trick or treating may pose a health risk this year, since close contact increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 from home to home. Paula O’Brien, Romney Town Council member, said the council will discuss trick-or-treating during their Oct. 13 meeting.
“I think observing traditions are especially important during the pandemic for both children and adults,” O’Brien said. “However, families are already faced with additional responsibilities, such as lack of child care or deciding on virtual or in-class education and really don’t need Halloween activities that will take more preparation than usual.”
This Halloween, maybe think outside the box.
It’s possible to switch up your approach. Instead of having kids and parents go door-to-door, maybe have your kids stay in their front yard, and folks can drive by and toss candy out of their windows. This “reversed” trick or treating can also be done if kids stay in their yards or on their porches and adults walk by and leave treats in their yard.
Or, you can take the tossing candy (better than tossing cookies, right?) to a new level, and institute what Hershey’s Chocolate is calling “yeet the treats.” Make it standard, and keep kids 6 feet away from their neighbors’ front doors, and throw, or “yeet,” those treats to them. Warm up those throwing arms and stock up on treats to yeet.
“The most important rules to follow are social distancing, wearing a mask and respecting the safety of others,” O’Brien added. Folks have been adding masks to Halloween costumes for ages, so masking up for COVID-19 falls right in line with tradition. Masks can even be decorated to match costumes.
Have a scream
Even amid a global pandemic, there are opportunities to get scared silly in Hampshire County, with haunted attractions like the Trail of Horrors in Buffalo Gap and the House of the Setting Sun in Green Spring. The Green Spring attraction opened Sept. 25, and will be open to the public for the rest of October.
For $15 (cash only), guests can make their way through Wendell Manor (the mysterious theme this year is “Open for Business”). The Community Involvement for Kids organization is putting COVID-19 precautions in place as well, with guests required to wear masks and go through the house only with their core group.
Buffalo Gap’s Trail of Horrors in Capon Bridge is also on this season, for 3 nights only: Oct. 24, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. Folks can arrive any time after 4 p.m., with the Trail open from 6-9:30 p.m. for the guided tours. This year, the Trail is introducing Clown Town and the Butcher Shop as haunted attractions, as well as the Insane Asylum Walk Thru Hell and a Baby Doll Nightmare. Adults pay $10, and for ages 12-17, it’s $5 admission.
Vince Lombardi at Buffalo Gap added, “All attendees are required to wear a mask on the guided tour. We will have extra masks if necessary.”
The Trail of Horrors is implementing a similar system to the House of the Setting Sun, with smaller groups going through the trail more frequently as opposed to gathering more people. This way, groups don’t intermingle as much with other groups, thereby reducing the risk of spreading the virus. For more information about the House of the Setting Sun, see the Community Involvement for Kids Facebook page, and to hear more about what the 2020 Trail of Horrors at Buffalo Gap involves, their Facebook page has details as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.