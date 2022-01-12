CUMBERLAND — Three Hampshire County women earned nursing degrees from Allegany College of Maryland at the school’s fall commencement ceremony.
In all, 159 people from 7 states and the District of Columbia earned 169 associated degrees and certificates from in-person and online classes.
The Hampshire graduates are Megan A. Benner of Augusta; Ashlyn Brooke Shockey of Romney; and Adeline Joy Campbell of Springfield.
2 excel at Shenandoah
WINCHESTER — A pair of Hampshire County students have earned honors at Shenandoah University for the fall semester.
Cassidy Hart of Paw Paw and Brooke Peterman of Capon Bridge were both named to the Dean’s List, earning grade-point averages of 3.5 or better while carrying 12 hours or more.
In addition, Hart was placed on the President’s List, because her GPA was over 3.9.
