Lana Koontz

Schools out, schools out. Teachers let the bulls out. That is what I sang back in my day. Kids today probably never heard tell of it; we were just happy to be off school for three months. I attended the 105th RHS alumni banquet at the Augusta Fire Hall; it is a lovely place to have it. It’s flat, and you can walk right in if you have a cane, walker, etc. It has a big room for dinner and dancing. The room was beautifully decorated, and it was held this past Saturday, June 3.

There is a lot going on in the Hampshire County school system. School closings, new schools built and lots of other things going on.

