Schools out, schools out. Teachers let the bulls out. That is what I sang back in my day. Kids today probably never heard tell of it; we were just happy to be off school for three months. I attended the 105th RHS alumni banquet at the Augusta Fire Hall; it is a lovely place to have it. It’s flat, and you can walk right in if you have a cane, walker, etc. It has a big room for dinner and dancing. The room was beautifully decorated, and it was held this past Saturday, June 3.
There is a lot going on in the Hampshire County school system. School closings, new schools built and lots of other things going on.
I know about school closings in the early 1960s. I was in the last eighth-grade class to attend Green Spring School. I was going to Romney High School, and the ones behind me were bused to Springfield. I spent three years at RHS and was in the first graduating class from Hampshire High School in 1965.
That is a title every one of us love – the first class of 1965.
We are so glad the RHS alumni have invited the classes of 1965-1968 to join their group.
The food was delicious and served by the Augusta Fire Company auxiliary.
The first class present was in 1944: there was one or two, and some classes had several and some more to the year 1968. It is sad a lot don’t attend, but sadder still is the Romney High School building will be torn down, and ten years later, they will say, “I wish we hadn’t done that.”
A good example is the tearing down of the Queen City RR Station in Cumberland, Md. They wished they had it back. It would have been a treasure. A building can be torn down, but they can’t take your memories.
I was sorry to read about the passing of Ila Shaffer. She was so kind and helpful when we had to make those difficult trips to the funeral home. Also, the passing of Louisa Hardy. I never had her as a teacher at RHS, but I know what a kind and caring person she was. Sympathy to both of these great ladies’ families and friends.
Saturday before last, Randy and Wanda Koontz, Bob Wolford and Marie Moreland of Fort Ashby were in Martinsburg, Pa. and ate at Traditions and then stopped at Ritchey’s Dairy for some good ice cream for dessert.
On Monday, the 29th, Michele and Matt Embrey hosted a family party for their son Eli’s 18th birthday. Those present were brother Alex, Gig and Gale Smith, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz.
