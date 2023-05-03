Being the first day of May, we are getting some needed rain, but seems we will be getting much colder temperatures and seeming more winter-like than spring.
Again last week I had problems connecting my news column, so here’s a couple delayed items.
Repairs to many homes and farms are still underway as results of the bad storm that happened last July 12.
Wayne and Ashley Ruckman and children are making preparations and upgrades to their home in Horn Camp that they plan to move into soon.
Come out to the Grassy Lick Community Center for the pancake breakfast Saturday, May 13 from 7-11 a.m. with the price of $8 per plate of pancakes and more.
Alvin and Janet McKee and Bobby had Easter dinner with Lisa and Donnie Liller and grandchildren at Purgitsville.
Nancy Clarke and Ed Hovan were in New Jersey recently with family members for a funeral.
The Kids Crusade with Jay Risner was a very successful service for a large number of folks at Kirby Assembly of God church last week, and plans are underway for Vacation Bible School for June 25-29. Mark your calendars for this special children’s event.
