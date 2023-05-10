100 years ago – 1923

The sixth annual sectional track and field meet for first class high schools was held on Lambert Athletic Field at Martinsburg on Saturday, May 12th, under the auspices of the Martinsburg High School. Nine schools were grouped in this section with six actually competing. The meet really developed into a contest between the Martinsburg and Romney Schools with Martinsburg winning by the narrow margin of six points. The Romney High School carried off six first place medals as against Martinsburg’s four and qualified three men for the State Meet at Morgantown on the 19th, thereby tying with Martainsburg in this respect. Victor Martin, of Romney, was the high point man of the meet, winning three first place, and one second place medals and scoring eleven of the thirty-two points for his team. A very enviable record was made by John Baker White, of Romney, who captured three first place medals and nine points for his team. Ralph Wirgman, of the Romney team, came in for much favorable comment for his pole vaulting and high jumping, winning first and second places in these events respectively.

