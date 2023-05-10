The sixth annual sectional track and field meet for first class high schools was held on Lambert Athletic Field at Martinsburg on Saturday, May 12th, under the auspices of the Martinsburg High School. Nine schools were grouped in this section with six actually competing. The meet really developed into a contest between the Martinsburg and Romney Schools with Martinsburg winning by the narrow margin of six points. The Romney High School carried off six first place medals as against Martinsburg’s four and qualified three men for the State Meet at Morgantown on the 19th, thereby tying with Martainsburg in this respect. Victor Martin, of Romney, was the high point man of the meet, winning three first place, and one second place medals and scoring eleven of the thirty-two points for his team. A very enviable record was made by John Baker White, of Romney, who captured three first place medals and nine points for his team. Ralph Wirgman, of the Romney team, came in for much favorable comment for his pole vaulting and high jumping, winning first and second places in these events respectively.
Two state records were broken and one tied when Martin took the 120-yard high hurdles in seventeen and two-fifth seconds. Other winners on the RHS team were Sherley, who took second place in the discus throw, Michael, who ran second in the half-mile run and Hines, third in the mile run.
Mrs. Doug Freeland and daughter, Tiffani of San Diego, Calif., are here visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Maphis, and her grandmother, Mrs. John Maphis.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul G. Milleson of Orlando, Fla., are visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul H. Milleson.
The grand opening of Sears will be May 17, 18 and 19. Three big days of festivities begin with Mayor Homer Loy cutting the ribbon. Shirley Homan and Lois Corbin will be in the store to greet you.
Paul R. Lewis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell E. Lewis, Romney, was awarded the “Unsung Hero” Award for the Gamma Alpha Chapter of Shepherd College, at the annual dinner held April 28.
S. Porter Smith, Hampshire County Extension Agent, has announced his retirement from the West Virginia University Extension Service, according to Charles G. Morris, WVU Extension Service Division Leader at Keyser. Smith leaves his position June 30 after having served Hampshire County since his appointment on April 1, 1954.
SEDAN — Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Estes, Paul, Cindy, Phillip, Jacob and Julie spent the weekend with Mrs. Elaine Alderman, Gene and Melody.
Graduating seniors at Hampshire High School will have the option of attending baccalaureate services even though a recent Supreme Court decision bans prayer in public schools. The baccalaureate service,
sponsored by the Romney Ministerial Association, will be held in the school’s gymnasium on May 23.
Former South Carroll High School football coach and Hampshire County native Ken Parker was honored by the Greater Baltimore Chapter National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame during its annual Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards Banquet held recently.
Several Shanks area citizens appeared before Hampshire County commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday concerning a proposed dog pound site in their area. The citizens banned together after learning that a nearby resident had contacted commissioners about donating a parcel of land along Heide Cooper Road.
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Planning Commission is expected to review the preliminary plat for the wellness center project next week. A sign on the Sunrise Summit property identified for the wellness center-hotel project is posted, indicating the public hearing date, time and place. The sign posting is required under the county’s subdivision ordinance. Planning compliance officer Shelley Kile said the preliminary plan will basically show the layout for the land development associated with the commercial development.
ROMNEY — Secretary of State Joe Manchin paid a visit to Hampshire High School Wednesday afternoon, May 7, to talk to students about the importance of registering to vote.
The visit was part of the SHARES (Saving History And Registering Every Student) program. Manchin spoke to the group of seniors about the state’s reputation for service and involvement. “There have been more West Virginians who served their country than any other state, per ratio,” said Manchin.
Motorcycle travel is not new for Dick Jones. Last year he helped Steve Rinker during his coast-to-coast race aboard a 1931 Indian motorcycle. In early May, Jones and his girlfriend, Bonnie Broome, began a two-month journey across the United States. “We are not going on any main roads,” Broome said, so the trip will take longer than usual. From Hampshire County, the couple headed west on Jones’ Harley Davidson trike. They took Route 50 to Athens, Ohio before heading south. They traveled south to Nashville, Tenn., where they got on the Natchez Trace Parkway that Broome said was “absolutely beautiful.”
The students and staff at Augusta Elementary will be missing someone at the start of next school year. After more than 34 years of service with Hampshire County schools, Head Custodian Johnnie Strickler is hanging up his mop. Strickler is a graduate of Hampshire High and began his career with the school system in 1979 as a night custodian at Romney Junior High. From there he became a night watchman at the high school but returned to the junior high as head custodian in 1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.