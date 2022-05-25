These days, it’s hard for me to think about any kind of graduation without thinking about Dumpster Ellie.
Sure, I could think of my preschool graduation and my little paper hat, or my high school graduation, where I got to sit next to one of the loves of my life (I’d say his name, but he might be a famous musician one day. What? I have a type, OK?).
But it was my college graduation that had the MOST formative experience. And no, that experience wasn’t when I got stuck in my jumpsuit and Spanx, tangled up in my stoles and cords in the bathroom 5 minutes before processing to my seat.
Though I will say, that memory haunts me to this day. If you think wearing a jumpsuit and shapewear under your graduation gown is a fun, flirty, funky fresh fashion choice, think again. Wear a dress like everyone else and avoid this sort of trauma.
Since I was carrying a flag at graduation and was LEADING the procession (see now why the Spanx bathroom fiasco was such a problem?), I got to sit in the front row among my peers.
Which means I got a front-row seat as Dumpster Ellie sauntered across the stage to receive her diploma.
In her bare feet.
Her hat was askew, her stoles were twisted and the soles of her feet were black with dirt.
I was absolutely horrified.
That was the thing about Dumpster Ellie. She was an enigma. When it rained, she could be found dancing by herself out on the quad, or sitting criss-cross-applesauce on the wet brick “Roanoke College” sign, her face tilted upward to the sky.
She rarely wore shoes, not even in the dining hall. She’d sit right down next to those guys in linen pants and Birkenstocks playing guitar under a campus tree – and not to flirt, like me. No, she’d just start singing along with these strangers.
I actually had her in a couple classes, too: she ALWAYS had something to say, whether it was a question, a comment, an opinion, anything. Her hand was always up in the air.
She always seemed to have a new tattoo or piercing, and I remember when she decided to cut all of her hair off.
When it came to Dumpster Ellie, my judgment was always getting the better of me (hence my rude, unflattering and highly-judgmental nickname for her). I could never do any of the stuff she did. I worried too much, about the germs if I went barefoot (ew), about what people would think, about how I’d look like an egg if I cut all my hair off.
We weren’t even really friends, but I think about her a lot. She was always creating something. She was always voicing her opinion: strong, steadfast, brave. She was always blatantly true to herself, even if it made the rest of the student body wrinkle their nose and whisper haughtily about her at graduation.
I’ll probably never be OK with walking into public places barefoot. I’ll probably never cut all my hair off. I’ve never been a dance-in-the-rain gal. I had my own quirks back in college, sure, but I never felt the freedom that Dumpster Ellie embodied every day.
As yet another high school graduation approaches, I’m thinking about that freedom. I’m not saying we should all throw away all our conventions and ignore proper etiquette. I’m not saying that anyone should show up to graduation in bare feet (please, I’m begging you. Once was jarring enough).
But there’s a courage that Dumpster Ellie had. She was unapologetically herself. She wasn’t ashamed to be herself. She wasn’t afraid to say what she thought.
I think, in many ways, we could all – grad or not – take a leaf out of Ellie’s book. She may have been bizarre and occasionally ridiculous, sure. But she wasn’t afraid to be who she was. And that, in itself, is an admirable, beautiful thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.