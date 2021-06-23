I’m so glad we did.
As long as I’ve known him, my husband has loved medieval history. When we first began dating, he’d take his 1977 VW Bus to various medieval re-enactments throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
During the week, he was a college student with the last name Savage. Yet on many weekends, he was a member of a Celtic tribe with the name Mordok Ap Kerrigan. He’d camp with his buddies, pretend brothers of his Celtic family.
With names like Handrik, Helgun, and Thorock, they’d join my husband to fight with wooden or foam-covered weapons to defend a make-believe medieval era kingdom. On Monday, my future husband would return to class sporting new bruises from his weekend battle.
He’s continued this hobby well into his 50s. Even this past year, when they could not meet up in person, he and many of his “brothers,” our wedding’s groomsmen, began meeting up virtually every week to play Dungeons and Dragons online.
My husband shines with great pride when our younger 2 Savages show genuine interest in his hobby.
He has made them many foam weapons and padded wooden shields so they, too, can pummel each other. It’s nothing to look out into our backyard and see 1 of the 2 of them lying in wait for the other to round a corner to be hit square on with a long foam sword.
When our son was in elementary school, my husband happily honored his teacher’s request to bring many of his medieval “artifacts” to share with the class.
Donned in his costume, my husband showed off his chainmail and helmet to adoring elementary school students.
I’ll never forget that a few days after his demonstration, our son’s principal called to ask if I could help judge their school’s social studies fair. When I got off the phone with him, I told our children the news.
Our son solemnly requested, “Please, Mom, don’t do anything to embarrass me.” A little insulted, I checked, “So your dad can come to school pretending to be a Celt wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a gaudy amber necklace, and a tunic, which is basically a dress, and you’re worried I’ll embarrass you judging the social studies fair?”
Our son confirmed that my summary was, apparently, spot on.
This past Sunday, our 2 youngest Savages joined their dad in medieval period garb as we walked around the West Virginia Renaissance Faire. As it was also West Virginia day, I opted for a blue and gold shirt from the 21st century.
Regardless of what we were wearing, and who was embarrassing who, we all enjoyed the amazing performances of the day. What’s not to love about a fire-eating pirate or a man juggling flaming axes 30 feet in the air or a pretend joust to the death?
We had 1 happy Savage dad and 2 excited, recently knighted Savage kids. They all 3 talked a mile a minute when recounting the day to our oldest daughter, who missed the fun because of work.
As I sat there listening to them, I was thankful for memories like these regardless of what time period they were made.
