Buses are rolling, kids are smiling and athletics are underway. It looks like Hampshire County is headed back to school.

Back to School 2021

Who's who

1 Emma Curry is geared up for her 1st day at University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

2 Branson Moore is starting 8th grade at Romney Middle.

3 Brailey Moore, 2nd grade at Capon Bridge Elementary

4 Leigha, 3rd grade

5 Autumn (1st grade), Leigha (3rd grade) and Kailey (8th grade)

6 Braedon and Annaleigh Fabrizio pose in front of their Pappy Jr.’s bus on their 1st day of school.

7 Dixie Shingleton is in 1st grade at CBES, and Layla Shingleton is a senior at HHS.

8 Taelyn and Trey are in 2nd and 1st grade at Augusta Elementary.

9 Leylen steps into his 8th-grader shoes at CBMS.

10 Eli Bane smiles as he begins 2nd grade.

11 Rylee Koontz is beginning her 1st year of middle school at RMS.

12 Naomi McKinney, 12th grade at HHS

13 Trinity, on her 1st day of 1st grade

14 Jaydon McDonald (5th grade) and Audrey McDonald (1st grade), both at RES

15 Ayden Wright, 7th grade

16 Zain Robinson

17 Zander Robinson

18 Zoe Groves is starting kindergarten at Slanesville Elementary.

19 Bayden Davis (pre-K) and Wyatt Davis (4th grade)

20 Ryah Boyd is a 3rd grader at John J. Cornwell Elementary.

21 Trenton Adams, 8th grade

22 Jake Baker, a kindergartener at AES

23 The Grays: Summer (12 grade), Jordan (10th grade), Ava (7th grade) and Jaxen (4th grade)

24 Elliot Saville sends his big brother Kohen off to 1st grade.

25 Madisyn Saville on her 1st day of middle school

26 Abigail Catlett, 2nd grade at AES

27 Ryder, Remington and Tavis Buckley on their 1st day of school

28 Noah Jewell, 7th grade at RMS

29 Madison Skelley is a freshman at HHS

30 Robert Nelson, 3rd grade

31 The Mathias clan: Blake (10th grade), Brooklynn (7th grade at RMS), Bradlee (5th grade at RES) and baby brother Bryant along for the memories.

32 Izabelle Dow, 6th grade at RMS

33 Ethan Dow, 8th grade at RMS

34 Logan and Jacob Fletcher start their school year (Logan’s a 6th grader, and Jacob is a sophomore).

35 Briggs Haywood, 1st grade at RES

36 Reed Pyles, 4th grade at AES

37 Bryce Pyles, 2nd grade at AES

38 Carter Smith is starting his 8th grade year at CBMS.

39 Bryson Smith, 5th grade at CBES

40 Alea Davis of Augusta

41 Natalynn Jennings is starting 5th grade at AES.

42 Kadence Shanholtz, 5th grade at AES, and Summer Jenkins, 1st grade at RES

43 Michael Gilman, 12th grade

44 Ian Gilman, 9th grade

45 Kason Sharpley, 4th grade, RES

46 Preston (kindergarten), Deliah (3rd grade) and Larissa (8th grade) Ginevan all gear up for their 1st day.

47 Ryder Canan is beginning 7th grade at RMS.

48 Amelia Garrett, 6th grade at CBMS

49 Hunter Garrett, 2nd grade, CBES

50 Chance Haggerty, 4th grade at AES

51 Mackenzie Shaffer of Romney starts her 1st day of sophomore year at HHS.

52 Mikalaya Simpson, 3rd grade at SES

53 Jennings Simpson, 1st grade at SES

54 Kylee Haines, AES

55 Kaedyn Phares, 9th grade (left) and Kamdyn Phares, 8th grade (right)

56 Gavin Kline is a sophomore, and Brooklyn is in 3rd grade at AES.

57 Bentley Mynhier, 4th grade at RES, and Rylee Timbrook, 1st grade at RES

58 Kinley Rule is ready to take on kindergarten at AES.

59 Elizabeth Keister, kindergarten, RES

60 Sydney Clem, 4th grade at RES

61 Jill Simmons on her 1st day of 3rd grade at R ES

62 Grayson Michael Steward steps into his 1st day of kindergarten at AES.

63 Savannah Alderman, kindergarten at CBES

64 Robert Tate on his 1st day of 3rd grade at RES

65 Mary Kirby’s crew: (back, left to right) Destinee Scollick, Michael Scollick, Sarah Oak; (front) MaKenna Whittaker and Bella White.

66 Alyssa Pultz, 8th grade

67 Chelsey Pultz, 10th grade

68 Briahna Pultz, 6th grade

69 Brandon Perez, 6th grade at CBMS

70 Wyatt Shoemaker, 3rd grade at RES

71 Robbie Wolford looks forward to a happy, in-person opening day at WVSDB.

72 Riley Combs and Toby Metzler are ready for their 1st day of 1st grade at AES.

73 Autumn Dolly, 4th grade at RES

74 Heidi Russell of Romney

75 Emma Via, 3rd grade

