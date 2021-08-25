Back to School 2021

Buses are rolling, kids are smiling and athletics are underway. It looks like Hampshire County is headed back to school.
Who's who
1 Emma Curry is geared up for her 1st day at University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
2 Branson Moore is starting 8th grade at Romney Middle.
3 Brailey Moore, 2nd grade at Capon Bridge Elementary
5 Autumn (1st grade), Leigha (3rd grade) and Kailey (8th grade)
6 Braedon and Annaleigh Fabrizio pose in front of their Pappy Jr.’s bus on their 1st day of school.
7 Dixie Shingleton is in 1st grade at CBES, and Layla Shingleton is a senior at HHS.
8 Taelyn and Trey are in 2nd and 1st grade at Augusta Elementary.
9 Leylen steps into his 8th-grader shoes at CBMS.
10 Eli Bane smiles as he begins 2nd grade.
11 Rylee Koontz is beginning her 1st year of middle school at RMS.
12 Naomi McKinney, 12th grade at HHS
13 Trinity, on her 1st day of 1st grade
14 Jaydon McDonald (5th grade) and Audrey McDonald (1st grade), both at RES
15 Ayden Wright, 7th grade
18 Zoe Groves is starting kindergarten at Slanesville Elementary.
19 Bayden Davis (pre-K) and Wyatt Davis (4th grade)
20 Ryah Boyd is a 3rd grader at John J. Cornwell Elementary.
21 Trenton Adams, 8th grade
22 Jake Baker, a kindergartener at AES
23 The Grays: Summer (12 grade), Jordan (10th grade), Ava (7th grade) and Jaxen (4th grade)
24 Elliot Saville sends his big brother Kohen off to 1st grade.
25 Madisyn Saville on her 1st day of middle school
26 Abigail Catlett, 2nd grade at AES
27 Ryder, Remington and Tavis Buckley on their 1st day of school
28 Noah Jewell, 7th grade at RMS
29 Madison Skelley is a freshman at HHS
30 Robert Nelson, 3rd grade
31 The Mathias clan: Blake (10th grade), Brooklynn (7th grade at RMS), Bradlee (5th grade at RES) and baby brother Bryant along for the memories.
32 Izabelle Dow, 6th grade at RMS
33 Ethan Dow, 8th grade at RMS
34 Logan and Jacob Fletcher start their school year (Logan’s a 6th grader, and Jacob is a sophomore).
35 Briggs Haywood, 1st grade at RES
36 Reed Pyles, 4th grade at AES
37 Bryce Pyles, 2nd grade at AES
38 Carter Smith is starting his 8th grade year at CBMS.
39 Bryson Smith, 5th grade at CBES
41 Natalynn Jennings is starting 5th grade at AES.
42 Kadence Shanholtz, 5th grade at AES, and Summer Jenkins, 1st grade at RES
43 Michael Gilman, 12th grade
45 Kason Sharpley, 4th grade, RES
46 Preston (kindergarten), Deliah (3rd grade) and Larissa (8th grade) Ginevan all gear up for their 1st day.
47 Ryder Canan is beginning 7th grade at RMS.
48 Amelia Garrett, 6th grade at CBMS
49 Hunter Garrett, 2nd grade, CBES
50 Chance Haggerty, 4th grade at AES
51 Mackenzie Shaffer of Romney starts her 1st day of sophomore year at HHS.
52 Mikalaya Simpson, 3rd grade at SES
53 Jennings Simpson, 1st grade at SES
55 Kaedyn Phares, 9th grade (left) and Kamdyn Phares, 8th grade (right)
56 Gavin Kline is a sophomore, and Brooklyn is in 3rd grade at AES.
57 Bentley Mynhier, 4th grade at RES, and Rylee Timbrook, 1st grade at RES
58 Kinley Rule is ready to take on kindergarten at AES.
59 Elizabeth Keister, kindergarten, RES
60 Sydney Clem, 4th grade at RES
61 Jill Simmons on her 1st day of 3rd grade at R ES
62 Grayson Michael Steward steps into his 1st day of kindergarten at AES.
63 Savannah Alderman, kindergarten at CBES
64 Robert Tate on his 1st day of 3rd grade at RES
65 Mary Kirby’s crew: (back, left to right) Destinee Scollick, Michael Scollick, Sarah Oak; (front) MaKenna Whittaker and Bella White.
66 Alyssa Pultz, 8th grade
67 Chelsey Pultz, 10th grade
68 Briahna Pultz, 6th grade
69 Brandon Perez, 6th grade at CBMS
70 Wyatt Shoemaker, 3rd grade at RES
71 Robbie Wolford looks forward to a happy, in-person opening day at WVSDB.
72 Riley Combs and Toby Metzler are ready for their 1st day of 1st grade at AES.
73 Autumn Dolly, 4th grade at RES
74 Heidi Russell of Romney
