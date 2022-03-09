CAPON SPRINGS — Hampshire County’s most famous resort is opening its doors for a community celebration of its 90th birthday.
Capon Springs and Farm resort will celebrate in 2 parts.
A feature presentation and reception is scheduled at the bandstand from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 23, the Saturday after Easter.
Then, from 2 to 6 p.m. May 1, a Sunday, is an open house with a mix of free and paid offerings.
All visitors can explore the grounds and trails, enjoy the recreational facilities (including the award-winning, spring-fed pool), learn about Capon’s history, listen to live local bluegrass music and enjoy complimentary light refreshments.
With 24-hour notice, reservations can be made for golf, spa services, the new escape room or dinner.
The grounds will be open during the entire 2-6 event. A history presentation will be given at 4:30. The live bluegrass and light refreshments will be on the front porch at 5. A dinner of prime rib, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade rolls, dessert and tea or coffee starts at 6; it costs $25 for adults or $13 for ages 5 to 12.
Make golf and dinner reservations by calling 304-874-3695 or emailing reservations@caponsprings.net.
To book spa services, call 304-874-3004 or email Hygeia@caponsprings.net. Spa services and pricing are on the website.
Book an escape room at escape@caponsprings.net.
Golf costs $45 for 18 holes with a cart or $35 for 9. Without a cart, either 9 or 18 holes costs $25.
In 1932, Lou and Virginia Austin bought the abandoned resort property in Capon Springs for its supply of healing spring water. Since then, Capon has grown to become a hidden gem for families, couples, individuals and groups looking to relax, reconnect and recharge.
Today, Capon Springs and Farms is an all-inclusive, family-friendly summer resort open for overnight guests from April to November each year. It’s located on 4,700 acres in the southeastern corner of Hampshire County. To learn more about the unique 90-year history, read the Capon Through the Decades series on the resort’s website, www.caponsprings.net.
