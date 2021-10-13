As I travel the roads of Hampshire County, I see Halloween decorations popping up everywhere. In Capon Bridge neighborhoods, pumpkins, skeletons, spider webs and ghosts adorn front porches. We delight in the spirit of community that defines Capon Bridge. Thanks to all who participate in sprucing up our neck of the woods and making it one of the best West Virginia has to offer.
Please note: Due to the rising number of positive Covid cases, some events listed below may have been cancelled or postponed. Check the event website for confirmation that the event you wish to attend is still scheduled.
News From The River House, 24 Rickie Davy Lane, Capon Bridge: Contact them at 304-856-2440, visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
Thursday, Oct. 14, After School Drawing Lesson, 4-5:30 p.m. These lessons are geared toward after school middle school students and focus on the basics of drawing. All supplies are provided by The River House. Parents are encouraged to observe but the program is for students only. This is a free event; registration is required.
Friday, Oct. 15, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. This monthly event provides everyone with an opportunity to perform before a live audience. Performances are limited to 15 minutes. Space is limited so call ahead to register. Food and beverages available at the café. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.
Saturday, Oct. 16, Artisan’s Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This open-air, covered event showcases local artists and their work. There will be demonstrations and an opportunity to meet the artists of our community. Great time to pick up some unique gifts for Christmas. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.
Saturday, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a free activity featuring different arts and crafts each week for all ages and abilities.
Saturday, Oct. 16, Concert: Arcadian Wild, 6-8 p.m. This musical group embraces contemporary acoustic sounds as well as progressive folk and bluegrass music. In addition to their musical accomplishments, the group has collaborated with filmmaker Greyson Welch to create a series of short films. Don’t miss an opportunity to welcome this group to The River House Outdoor Stage.
Sunday, Oct. 17, Camera Club, 1-2 p.m. — help session; 2-4 p.m. — regular meeting. Come join in the discussion about today’s photography including tips and techniques. Attendees are invited to bring three recent photos for discussion. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.
Sunday, Oct. 17, Poetry After Noon, 2:30-4 p.m. Come out for an afternoon of poetic delight hosted by local poet, John Berry. He will share some of his own poetry as well as open up the meeting to others who wish to share their works. This is a free event and refreshments are available from the café.
Sunday, Oct. 17 and 24, The River House Voice Ensemble, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Monday, Oct. 18, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required and you must pay online. Classes will be held indoors in the café (masks optional). Bring your own mat and yoga props to assist during the class. This is an all-level practice designed to help the body and mind.
Saturday, Oct. 23, Concert: Chris Haddox, 7-9 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 17 and under free. Chris began writing songs in the 2nd grade, and he has been writing ever since. During the concert, Chris will play selections of new and old songs on numerous instruments including banjo, fiddle and guitar.
Sunday, Oct. 24, Herb Club, 1:30-3 p.m. This monthly meeting focuses on herbs and their practical applications in today’s world. Attendance is by registration only and this is a free event.
News From The Capon Bridge Library, 2987 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us. The library is open Mon. thru Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The silent auction was a success. Thanks to everyone who contributed and placed bids.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thursday evening.
The library needs large kitchen trash bags, Lysol wipes, paper towels and printing paper.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the HC Animal Shelter.
New Books: “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson, “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks, “Hostage” by Clare Mackintosh, “A Slow Burning Fire” by Paula Hawkins, “Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead, “Furious: Sailing into Terror” by Jeffrey James Higgins, “Good Company” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney, and “The Blue Bistro” by Elin Hildebrand. New non-fiction includes, “Simple and Easy Recipes for Pies” by Hildegande Areizaga and “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drumond.
Tuesday, Oct. 19, Friends of the Library Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month will be, “The Secret Hour” by Luanne Rice. At next month’s meeting (Nov. 17) the book club will be discussing “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann.
Looking Ahead: Saturday, Oct. 30. The library is working on their annual Halloween Parade in conjunction with The River House. Children in costume will enjoy story time and goodies at the library and then proceed to The River House for afternoon crafts. The children will line up at the River House at 10 a.m.
Community Events:
The Community Dinners have been canceled until further notice.
Oct. 13, 20 and 27, NA Meeting 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Oct. 18 & 25, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Visit the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding COVID 19 vaccination appointments.
