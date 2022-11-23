‘Tree of Love’ lighting
Willow Chapel UMC is holding their annual “Tree of Love” lighting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 26.
‘Festival of Lights
The 10th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with a lighting ceremony at Central Hampshire Park on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.
The Festival, sponsored by Hampshire County Parks and Rec, will run through Jan. 1 and be open daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10.
Christmas cookie crawl and Romney open house
Select businesses in Romney will remain open late on Dec. 2, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Make your way through town to visit local businesses for a sweet treat and hot chocolate.
Romney town lighting ceremony
Prepare for an old-time tree lighting ceremony in downtown Romney at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the old Courthouse (19 E. Main Street) – with a special appearance from a very important guest. The lighting will officially illuminate the town and kicks off the sparkling holiday season.
‘Light Up Capon Bridge’ parade and tree lighting
Starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3, Capon Bridge will hold their 2nd annual Christmas parade filled with snacks and drinks around town. The parade will start at CB Middle School and end at the fire department. The rain date for the parade is December 4 at 4 p.m.
If you want to grab a hold of your Christmas spirit early, head to the Capon Bridge Fire Department to make gingerbread houses with Santa from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The CB Library will present the town tree lighting with Santa starting at 5 p.m.
This event is sponsored by K&C Construction from Capon Bridge.
Honeybee Advent concert
The Honeybee Community Choir is holding their 6th annual Christmas charity concert on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. All proceeds benefit the Romney Children’s Home.
WVSDB Celebration of Lights
The West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind will be holding their Celebration of Lights on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The community is welcome to attend.
They will gather at the Brannon Building (the old School for the Blind) and walk around campus, light up the buildings and sing carols. They’ll end at the Sevigny Building (the old Secondary School for the Deaf) with hot chocolate and cookies prepared by the school’s ProStart program.
A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Hampshire High School Theatre will present their take on “A Charlie Brown Christmas” from Dec. 9-11 in the HHS auditorium. Come watch as Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang discover the true meaning of Christmas.
Christmas sleigh rides
There are going to be 3 days of sleigh rides in Romney this year, so mark your calendars.
Sleighs will be running their routes from the American Legion on Friday, Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The sleigh rides are sponsored by the WV Peach Festival and local sponsors.
Breakfast with Santa
Christmas in Romney presents the start to the day on Dec. 10 with breakfast with Santa at the fire hall, sponsored by the Romney Volunteer Fire Department, beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 11.
Build-your-own gingerbread house
Sponsored by the Hampshire County Public Library, head to the truck bay of the Romney fire hall on Dec. 10 between 8 and 11 a.m. to create a scrumptious holiday work of art by constructing – and decorating – a gingerbread house.
Romney Christmas parade
Beginning at noon, the Dec. 10 parade – sponsored by the Hampshire Review – will be led by Grand Marshall Sam Pancake, an actor and Hampshire County native. This parade is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.
The parade will run down Main Street.
FNB Christmas party
A Romney holiday favorite, the folks over at FNB will be handing out treats and inviting children to stop in and visit with Santa.
The party will be immediately after the parade on Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at 105 N. High Street.
Bloomery Presbyterian caroling
A handful of folks from the Bloomery Presbyterian Church will be sharing the message of Christmas at Omps Grocery in Bloomery at 3 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Folks can stop by to listen to the Christmas story and tunes of the season, as the folks from Bloomery Presbyterian bring back the tradition yesteryear to Hampshire County.
Christkindl Market
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10, stop by the Christkindl market on South High Street in Romney, that unites traditional European and German tradition with local charm and flair. The market will see vendors, gifts, crafts, food, holiday cheer, music and so much more.
New this year is a gingerbread man decorating contest, an ugly sweater contest and a puppet show.
Christmas in the Wildwood
Held at the North River Mills United Methodist Church (8152 Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge), “Christmas in the Wildwood” is an opportunity for folks to get together and sing some of their holiday favorites.
The caroling commences at 7 p.m., and refreshments will be served at 8. Everyone is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.