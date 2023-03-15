Feel the luck o’ the Irish by learning about traditions and foods

In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

Spend time together in March talking and learning about St. Patrick and the country of Ireland. Information about St. Patrick’s Day can easily be researched on the Internet or in many books from our libraries. 

0315 recipes 2.tif
0315 recipes 3.tif
0315 recipes 1.tif

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.