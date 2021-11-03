Autumn weather is here, with all its brilliance of leaves, and looks as if colder temperatures will be giving frost or freezer this week – so goodbye to all the flowers, and even a few vegetables that remain in our gardens. Veterans Day will be next week, and want to say a special thank you to all those who served our country.
Beautful wedding Saturday at Brookdale Farm in Fort Ashby, when Jodie Hawse and Wayne Vianka were wed. They live on the Ben Saville Road. Congratulations to them.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed a brief visit with Mary Lou Howard in Hayfield, Va., recently.
Recent deaths of close neighbors have been Rev. Frank Meyers, Sullivan Alger, Mrs. Madeline Bott Nesmith and Pearl (Liz Tutwiler) and Eric Kesner. Also, a friend, Mr. Jim Daniels of Petersburg. Sending sympathy and love to the families.
So glad to report of improvement of health of Robert Barnes and Marvin Michael, who have been suffering with complications from Covid-19. Prayers for both for full recovery.
