“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” John 1:9.
Happy birthday wishes to Doug Cowgill, April 10; Dorothy Glick, April 16; Sheila Combs, Dennis Voit and twin sister Dottie Calvert, April 17; Andy Stotler and Beverly Malcolm, April 18; James Robert Smith, April 21; Caleb and Jesse Whitacre, April 22; Mason Haslacker, April 25; Tammy Nelson, April 26; Joshua Dean, April 27; Evelyn Kidwell, April 28.
Anniversary wishes to Todd and Misty Mulledy, April 15; Scott and Michelle Bohrer, April 16; Walter and Jeannie Long, April 21; George and Blanche Hurt, April 22.
I received a wonderful anniversary and Easter gift from my granddaughter Brittany and husband Anthony. Ralph and I are going to be great-grandparents again in October. We were so surprised to hear of this blessing.
Plans are underway to have a graduation for the 2021 seniors of Hampshire High School. Stay tuned for further details.
Capon Chapel church has resumed children’s Sunday School as some other churches are also trying to get back into their schedule.
So happy to see the trash cleanup along our road. It is so much appreciated to all those who participated in this project. It looks so nice.
My niece, Crystal Moreland, has been transferred to Morgantown for a tracheostomy. Continued prayers needed.
We extend our sympathy to the family of Wanda Hott.
Please keep the following in your prayers: Rick Haines, Terrie and Mike Santymire, Jeff Veach, Crystal Moreland and family, Dora Martin, Rogie Montgomery, Lori Zebarth, Kristy Fout, Tony Emery, Keith Lambert Jr., Ronnie Stewart and Wallace Hart.
Hope everyone had a blessed Easter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.