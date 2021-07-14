At Christmas in 2005 (lo, those many years ago) I received an interesting gift.
It was an Orlando Bloom calendar: 12 wonderful pictures of the star who was my very 1st celebrity crush. I was thrilled.
When the year was over, I was heartbroken, because what do you do with an outdated calendar? I was just supposed to throw it away?
I didn’t. I cut all the pictures off and put them up on my wall, in a sort of shrine to my 1st love.
And then I got a little older, and while I still had a soft spot for Mr. Bloom, I moved on to Taylor Lautner. You know, Jacob Black from “Twilight”? No? Any other Twi-hards here?
Taylor Lautner was probably the worst actor in the series, but as the resident werewolf cutie Jacob Black, he took the cake for my celebrity crush.
I had posters that were frankly inappropriate for a middle schooler in my bedroom, of Taylor Lautner, like, dripping wet and shirtless. Who even SOLD those? Why did my mother allow me to have that in my bedroom? These are questions that I don’t have the answer to.
A quick aside about these posters: there was an incident involving several nuns and their driver staying at our house for a few days, and one of them stayed in my room.
Where there were shirtless, wet, suggestive photos of male celebrities hanging on my wall.
I was in high school at that point, and I will say that the nun incident was a formative experience for me. They were visiting my grandparents, who lived with us at the time, and that lesson in humility was an incident I won’t be forgetting any time soon. It was a quintessential Teenage Emma moment.
As I have gotten older and am now moved out of my parents’ house, “my” bedroom is sort of a guest room. The closet in that room, however, became my secret stash. If you walked into the room, it was unassuming. Nothing crazy jumped out at you. But if you opened the closet door?
That’s where my posters of my celebrity crushes went. It was an entire collage that was there for a few years, until a couple weeks ago, when my mom repainted the room, including the closet door. She took down all the posters, and had them set aside for me to look at and decide what to do with them.
I allowed the nostalgia to flow over me, and then I threw out the big posters, the suggestive, frankly inappropriate ones. I couldn’t keep them. I am a GROWN UP, dang it. I can’t be keeping old posters of my childhood celebrity crushes in my GROWN UP apartment!
I am living an adult life. I have bills. I put gas in my own car (and complain about the price, like a real adult). I pay rent. I am an ADULT; what am I going to do with a bunch of old posters?
OK, OK, you got me. I kept a couple of the Orlando Bloom photos from 2006, and right now they’re in a stack on my desk in my living room.
Some things are hard to let go of, you know?
And what am I going to do with them? Who knows. Probably tape them up in my closet, or somewhere that will allow me to maintain what little dignity I have if a nun decides to come calling.
You never know. The Lord works in mysterious ways. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.