The hurdles and progress of Augusta resident after contracting Covid
AUGUSTA — For some people, contracting Covid is as easy to get over as the common cold. For others, a brave battle persists against an illness that seems to never end.
Augusta’s Jeff Veach finds encouragement from his community’s love and support as he fights through the illness that still impacts his life after almost 2 years of getting it.
“It’s been a struggle,” Jeff said.
In January of 2021, Jeff was hospitalized for Covid shortly after his wife Tammy was infected.
“It was really scary for all our kids ‘cause they had us on ventilators at the same time. The kids didn’t think we was going to live,” he recalled.
Tammy and Jeff’s kids are Holly Bailey, Jimmy Veach and Eli Veach.
“My daughter, she passed out. She was just so messed up,” Jeff said.
While they both wound up in the hospital, Tammy has fully recovered. Jeff, however, is still gaining strength to do simple tasks such as walking.
Jeff was hospitalized for almost a year – he went home in December of that year – and had to use a ventilator. He was transferred from the Winchester hospital to UVA in Charlottesville before heading back home to Hampshire Memorial and finally reaching the comfort of his home.
Jeff developed pneumonia, a lung infection, bedsores and ulcers and other complications during that time. At one point, his doctors at UVA said that he only had a 30% chance of survival.
“If it weren’t for my wife, I don’t think I’d be here because she was the one who kept telling the doctors, ‘no, we’re not gonna stop, we’re not gonna pull the plug, we are gonna keep going,’ that’s what my sisters told me.”
On Nov. 11 of this year, Jeff had his ileostomy reversed. His wound from that surgery brought him back to the hospital for 2 weeks starting on Thanksgiving, when he noticed the wound swollen and leaking. He left the hospital Dec. 9 and is scheduled to go back for a check-up Jan. 6 for his infections (from the ileostomy reversal), the same day he will visit his kidney doctor.
The wound has to remain left open, so it can heal from the inside out. The depth of the hole in his abdomen is at least about 3 inches deep and bigger than a golf ball in diameter. He has another (fully healed wound) in his abdomen from a failed first procedure.
Jeff does not take any medication because of how the drugs make him feel, but his everyday progress is what keeps a smile in his face.
“I am able to get up and do things compared to when I couldn’t do nothing before,” he said of the improvement. “I try to help out in the house somewhat, you know, wash dishes or whatever I can do. It makes me feel good just to be able to get up.”
Jeff had volunteered as a fireman in Augusta ever since he was 18.
“They raised me a good sum of money when I got sick. We put it into an account at FNB and we use it to buy my medical supplies and stuff. Then when we go to appointments we use that to buy our gas. They raised me a nice sum of money. I really appreciate them.”
His son Eli who still lives at home is taking EMT classes and plans on becoming a fireman. His other son Ryan is also a member of his local fireman crew. This generational love for the community began with Jeff’s dad, who was also a fireman.
“I just liked to help the community,” Jeff said.
The community has returned the help through many ways. A couple brought him and Tammy supper twice a week, every week from the day he got out of the hospital up until recently – a whole year of warm, homemade meals.
Now, he’s taking each day with a different kind of happiness and appreciation for life.
“It’s all working out the way it’s supposed to. It’s the way God wanted it to be.”
Though his walk is pretty wobbly, he keeps a positive attitude, and has learned not to take upward strides for granted.
“I just never knew it took so much energy to do things. We take everything for granted, especially our health,” he said. “I’d like to thank the community and all the people for everything they’ve done for us (and) continue to do.” o
