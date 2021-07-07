She tossed and turned and looked at the clock on the bedside table. It was 11:45 p.m. and she felt anxious.
She got out of bed and walked over to the full-length mirror in the spacious suite at the George Washington Hotel. She fixed her red hair the best she could and grabbed her robe and Chesterfields and walked out into the hallway. It was quiet and peaceful.
She walked down the long, carpeted hallway and pressed the elevator button. As she waited, she walked over to a window and looked out onto Winchester’s quiet city streets.
It reminded her of a simpler time, when she was a little girl growing up in Jamestown, N.Y. Just as she faded off into memory, the elevator chimed and the door opened. She walked in and pressed the button. As the elevator arrived at the lobby, the door slowly opened, and out stepped Lucille Ball.
As Lucy walked into the empty lobby of the George Washington Hotel, she noticed a man working behind the desk. She smiled and said, “Good evening.”
The young man behind the desk was Nick Brill and he replied, “Good evening.” Lucy walked over and sat in one of the chairs and asked if Nick had a light. He walked over and lit the cigarette for the most famous person he had ever met in his life.
She asked him to sit down.
Nick Brill sat down and Lucy asked “What’s your name?” “Nick Brill,” he said. Lucy asked about his life and how he liked working at the George Washington Hotel.
He went on to tell her that he works on the family farm near Yellow Spring by day and works as a clerk at night. Lucy told him that she had once worked on a farm when she was a young girl in New York.
As Nick Brill lit her 2nd Chesterfield, Lucy told Nick that she was so thankful for the years on “I Love Lucy” and how touched she was by the kindness and hospitality from the citizens of Winchester. Lucy then extinguished her cigarette and thanked Nick for the talk.
As she turned the corner and walked into the open elevator, Nick heard that familiar raspy voice call out: “Goodnight, Nick.”
Historian and storyteller Mike Robinson brings history to life in his Winchester Tales — stories that sometimes include a Hampshire County twist. Winchester Tales I and II are distributed by Fort Pearsall Press. Books can be ordered at www.fortpearsallpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.