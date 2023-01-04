bit

Professor Warren Hofstra of Shenandoah University's Community History Project (LEFT) is shown with Charles Hall and Roberta Munske of the Fort Edwards Foundation. The two officers had just received the Shenandoah University President's Award for Outstanding Service in Community History.

100 years ago – 1923

A report just made by the West Virginia Game and Fish Commission shows that 350 wildcats were killed in the state last winter or at least bounty was paid on that number. The announcement comes as a surprise, as it was not thought that many predatory animals remained in the state. The killing of that number of wildcats means a great saving of small game in the mountains. Wildcats are believed to be more destructive to rabbits, quail, and grouse than foxes. The commission gives a bounty of $2.50 for each wildcat killed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.