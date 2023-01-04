Professor Warren Hofstra of Shenandoah University's Community History Project (LEFT) is shown with Charles Hall and Roberta Munske of the Fort Edwards Foundation. The two officers had just received the Shenandoah University President's Award for Outstanding Service in Community History.
A report just made by the West Virginia Game and Fish Commission shows that 350 wildcats were killed in the state last winter or at least bounty was paid on that number. The announcement comes as a surprise, as it was not thought that many predatory animals remained in the state. The killing of that number of wildcats means a great saving of small game in the mountains. Wildcats are believed to be more destructive to rabbits, quail, and grouse than foxes. The commission gives a bounty of $2.50 for each wildcat killed.
The following is a report of the Glenwood school for the second and third months. Number of pupils enrolled boys 9, girls 14, total 23. Average daily attendance boys 6, girls 13, total 19.
50 years ago – 1973
Just how much the Hampshire County economy has moved forward in the last few years, despite the nation’s domestic problems, may be gathered from a look at the record books. They show that the volume of retail business done in the local area, a principal indicator of the state of the economy, rose significantly in the five years ending Jan. 1, 1972.
Ruritan, founded at Holland, Va., in 1928, has 36,855 members. Mr. and Mrs. Denver Miles, Richard and Elena, traveled to Melbourne, Fla., to visit with Dr. and Mrs. T.L. Miles for Christmas.
They took the Simbar at Sabastian Inlet to deep sea fish for a day and also spent a day surf fishing.
40 years ago – 1983
Dana Peters was one of five Shepherd College football players to receive postseason national recognition and honors for his performance during the fall season. Peters was selected an Honorable Mention to the NAIA All-American team.
Charlie Rohrbaugh was recently named pharmacy manager at the Rite Aid Pharmacy in Romney. Floyd E. Hartman, lineman first class for Potomac Edison, retired after 31 years service with the company.
Jamy Davy of Capon Bridge was the first to open an account at the Capon Bridge branch of The Bank of Romney which opened for business on Dec. 30.
30 years ago – 1993
The entire town of Burlington, once a part of Hampshire County, was recently nominated for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
Bob and Nell Daugherty of Romney returned to their home here early in the week after spending Christmas with their son, Steve and family in Huntsville, Ala.
More than 35 high school show choirs from throughout the state will provide entertainment for the public reception to be held immediately following the Governor’s Inauguration Ceremony. Among the show choirs performing will be Hampshire High School.
20 years ago – 2003
WINCHESTER – Shenandoah University formally recognized two members of the Fort Edwards Foundation Monday evening for their contributions to history. Charles C. Hall and Roberta Munske received the President’s Award for Outstanding Service in Community History from the Shenandoah University’s Community History Project. The award was presented by Stewart Bell Professor of History Warren Hofstra.
ROMNEY — At some point in the not too distant future, most if not all Hampshire County residents will have a street name and a street number for address purposes. In November the County Commission adopted and implemented a “road naming” ordinance. The incorporated areas of the county — Romney and Capon Bridge — have the option to adopt the ordinance. A street name and number system is already in place in Romney, but not in Capon Bridge.
10 years ago – 2013
SUNRISE SUMMIT — For the past 20 years the Stray Cat Café in Sunrise Summit has been a gathering place for many to enjoy food and entertainment. On Jan. 31, the café will close permanently. Mark Borror is owner and general manager. “It’s been a good time. We’ve always been about good food, good music and a good time,” said Borror. But, he said, “It’s time for me to go and to do something different.”
ROMNEY — New prosecutor Dan James has hit the ground running.
The man who ousted Democrat Steve Moreland after 20 years in office is in a courtroom today for the January term of the grand jury. James, who was sworn in Dec. 20, officially took office Tuesday, Jan. 1, so he has had only one working day under his belt before convening the grand jury today.
