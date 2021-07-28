CHARLESTON — Sunshine and warm weather means more people enjoying the outdoors. Following a few safety tips from the West Virginia Poison Center can help keep people poison safe while spending time outside.
• Read the directions — Most products, from insect repellents to pool chemicals, are safe for use if the product directions are followed. If directions are not followed, a product can cause a poisoning.
• Store products in their original container: Do not transfer products into food or drink containers. Some very poisonous products (torch fuel, gasoline, antifreeze, and windshield washer fluid) look like beverages.
• Use products only when needed: Using too much of a product or too often, is not more helpful, but can be harmful.
• Protect your eyes and your lungs: Avoid spraying insect repellent or sunscreen around the face.
• Do not spray insect repellent or sunscreen on the hands of individuals who may rub their eyes after the product is applied.
• When opening pool chemicals, outdoor pesticides, or fertilizers, make sure the wind is blowing away from your face and not in the path of other people.
• Never mix products unless instructed to do so on the labeled directions.
• Protect your skin.
• Wear long sleeves and pants when applying outdoor pesticides and fertilizers.
• After returning inside, wash off any products that may be on the skin.
• Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Do not let foods sit out for hours, especially in the heat.
• Save the West Virginia Poison Center number—1-800-222-1222.
If a poisoning occurs, do not wait for symptoms to appear. Call the medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
