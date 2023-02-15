Medicare covers more than 63 million Americans.
Here’s the good news: By 2025, they’ll pay no more than $2,000 per year for their drugs.
Here’s the bad news: There are no caps on hospital or doctor bills for those enrolled in traditional Medicare (about 35 million people) without supplemental coverage. That could mean catastrophic medical bills arising from catastrophic out-of-pocket expenses.
Medicare Advantage, which health insurance companies operate, limits out-of-pocket costs (at greater premium cost). Advocates are pushing to establish a cap for all services under Medicare.
Taking a Mental Health Day
If you haven’t “quiet quit,” maybe take a day off from work.
A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General says their workplace is testing many Americans’ mental health and well-being, specifically chronic stress, unpaid leave and endless hours.
Recent surveys found that 76% of U.S. workers reported at least one symptom of a mental health condition; 84% of respondents said their workplace conditions had contributed to at least one mental health challenge; and 81% of workers reported that they will be looking for workplaces that support mental health in the future.
Get Me That, Stat!
According to a 2021 study published in Medical Care, the average primary care exam lasts 18 minutes.
Stories for the Waiting Room
In London, researchers have been digging through an old cemetery that was the site of multiple mass burials dating back to the height of the bubonic plague pandemic (1346-1350). Analyses of DNA samples have revealed how the bacteria that caused the pandemic altered the human genome, making it selectively better over time at resisting infection.
The layered nature of the cemetery has earned it an unusual nickname: “the lasagna of Black Death.”
Doc Talk
Cuticle: Most often referring to the thin layer of dead tissue riding on the nail plate to form a seal between the plate and the eponychium — the skin adjoining fingernails and toenails. It also references the outermost layer of the hair shaft.
