This is an autumn of contradictions, both for Larry and me and for our plants. Many plants have died, but we still have a large stand of gorgeous cosmos growing in the back garden. We have brought in all the tender plants and the sunroom is full. The hibiscus still has lovely red flowers, so she is going out on the deck during the day.
There is always some confusion in fall as to which perennials need to be cut back, which can just die down on their own and those that will still be attractive all winter. I like to think of gardening as having guidelines rather than hard and fast rules. Yes, there are some things you must do one way or face disaster in the garden, but many times you can simply make a change to fix a problem. Sometimes that change involves the garden fork and trash, but I won’t go into that.
Gardening has a lot to do with common sense and personal preferences. This is why it’s important for you to grow what you like and not what everyone thinks you must have in your garden. If you garden that way, you will have more interest in how to take care of your plantings and it won’t just be a chore you have to get done. That being said, let’s talk about which plants need cutting back and what can stay until spring.
While it’s tempting to simply cut back the whole flower garden in fall, it can be nice (and easier) to leave some standing for winter interest, so let’s begin with them. Just because it’s going to be cold, there is no reason for your yard to look dull or lifeless.
We have many ornamental grasses, mostly because they look great and need no maintenance. They not only look good during the cold nasty days of winter, they also provide food for the birds, so they stand tall until spring. Another staple in our gardens are the hellebores. We have many different varieties and since they are evergreen, they play a major part in our landscape all year, providing color when not much else is around. Winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflora) also plays a large role in our gardens. It is an evergreen, no-maintenance shrub and flowers in winter much like the hellebores do. It can grow upright on a trellis or sprawl on the ground. If you never had one, they are worth looking for in the nursery this spring.
These next couple are not as common, but are nice for any bare areas in need of a pick-me-up, especially on those dark bleak days. Sedum “Autumn Joy” is a reliable plant that has large heads of pink flowers that appear in the fall and eventually fade to copper and then turn red. She never gets cut back until spring.
Speedwell (Veronica) is another perennial that keeps her beautiful burgundy foliage even on the coldest days. Winter heath (Erica carnea) is a low-growing plant with very dense branches and she will put out a great display of small purple pink flowers all winter. I have always wanted to grow some different heath and heathers and this year may be the one I actually remember to buy some.
Some perennials are always cut back in autumn, or even earlier in late summer, but as I mentioned before, unless it’s a matter of life or death, we’re talking guidelines. Bearded iris can begin flopping early in the season and can be a cover for iris borers and fungal diseases, so cut them back after a killing frost. We usually cut them down to about 4 inches in late August, but now is fine, too. If you suspect any problems, dispose of the leaves in the trash and not the compost pile.
Beebalm (Monarda didyma) is prone to mildew and should be cut back as soon as you see any signs of it, otherwise leave the seed heads for the birds. Blackberry lily (Belamcanda chinensis) should be pruned to keep the foliage from collapsing and causing the crown to rot. We try to cut ours back as soon as the seeds are finished.
Columbine (Aquilegia) needs her leaf miner damaged foliage and all the debris around the base of the plant removed. She will appreciate not having to contend with the old foliage when she sends out new growth in early spring. Daylilies need to be cut back just because they look so much better without all those dead leaves in a clump.
