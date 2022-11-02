Sally Mullins

This is an autumn of contradictions, both for Larry and me and for our plants. Many plants have died, but we still have a large stand of gorgeous cosmos growing in the back garden. We have brought in all the tender plants and the sunroom is full. The hibiscus still has lovely red flowers, so she is going out on the deck during the day. 

There is always some confusion in fall as to which perennials need to be cut back, which can just die down on their own and those that will still be attractive all winter. I like to think of gardening as having guidelines rather than hard and fast rules. Yes, there are some things you must do one way or face disaster in the garden, but many times you can simply make a change to fix a problem. Sometimes that change involves the garden fork and trash, but I won’t go into that. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.