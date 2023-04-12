Senior center rely on connection, volunteers
Hampshire County Committee on Aging Senior Centers are locations where those 60 years and older can receive a hot meal, socialize with others and participate in various activities and events. After the senior centers reopened for inside dining, they noticed a drastic drop in attendees from pre-Covid days.
Activities started back up when the “pandemic” morphed into an “endemic,” but the centers still look to bring people back in.
“Attendance really dropped off a lot for two reasons; some previous attendees passed away during Covid, and other older adults are being more cautious and hesitant about interacting with others,” said Susan Copenhaver, the centers’ nutrition program manager.
A high population of attendees is in the 80-year-old range. Susan explained that people in that age range tend to be alone or widowed, and Covid just reinforced that person wanting to stay within their comfort zone, highlighting the need for socialization.
The nutrition program’s purpose is not only to provide a meal to older individuals but also to promote health and wellbeing through social and physical activity. Physical wellness activities are something Susan is currently expanding. Romney Senior Center has been offering Tai Chi classes to help with arthritis and fall prevention, a program recommended by the CDC as a form of exercise to reduce older adult falls.
Jane Nelson recently joined the team as an activity coordinator and is taking charge of the center in Springfield. Puppet shows, game days, BINGO and local performers help liven up the facilities and encourage more attendance.
A third Senior Center, “Capon Valley View,” located in High View, continues receiving new attendees, and Mary Abrell, site manager, offers engaging activities.
“What do our regulars lack? More people!” Susan stated.
Higher attendance means more social interaction – which Susan emphasized is vital to a person’s wellbeing.
One of Romney’s most recent members, Janet Hannis, started attending the Romney Center “just about every day” since August of last year. She has been a longtime Hampshire County resident and used to work at the clerk’s office, but admitted she was not much for socializing.
She now encourages people her age to go to the senior center because it gets “lonely living by yourself.”
“I’ve got nothing but praise for the place; I hope it continues,” Janet said.
Frank McDonald has been a friend of the centers since 2014. Splitting his time between Springfield and Romney, he enjoys the social perks and warm meals he receives from the centers.
“It’s nice to get away from the house. I live alone, so I get out and talk to different people,” Frank said. “Before Covid, there used to be an awful lot of people (coming) in there,” he explained, pointing out the lower attendance ever since the grab-and-go meals became the norm.
He said it would be “nice if more people came in” on regular days, not solely on days when the staff has planned events such as BINGO or music performances.
Susan stressed that those interested in joining shouldn’t have to worry about being unable to pay for their meal.
“There is no income requirement; it’s open to everyone 60 and older regardless of whether they can afford to make a voluntary contribution towards the meal,” she reinforced.
Starting at 7:30 a.m., with volunteers’ help, the Romney Center staff prepares around 120 home-delivered meals daily for the drivers to disperse throughout the county.
Why do they do it?
Miss Patty, a cook at the Romney Senior Center for over 15 years, said she just loves helping seniors in any way she can, adding, “I’m just somebody (who) can’t tell them no.”
Pat Iman, the chef at the Romney Center, cooks five days a week and said he does it “just to help people.” He is retired but didn’t want to sit at home all day. He started delivering meals at 63 and is now the main chef at almost 80.
“You sit home, you just go to waste,” he said, attributing his health to his constant movement.
Volunteers love serving their communities by helping with cooking, packaging, delivering meals and assisting in any way possible. Susan noted that most volunteers also fall in the 60 and older age range.
Miss Dottie volunteers three days a week and said she enjoys being around people and extending a helping hand.
“Love isn’t love until you’ve given it away,” Dottie said.
Dottie said having more public transportation within the county would help those who can no longer drive. For those who reside in Romney, transportation to the center can be arranged through Hampshire County Committee on Aging’s main office.
Having more performers or even young kids come in could attract more attendees. People under 60 are welcome to come in and enjoy lunch – for $7, but as Dottie pointed out – where can one even get lunch for $7 anymore?
“You know, someday, I may be where these people are, and I would want somebody to care about me,” Dottie said.
“They want to be loved. These people want to be loved.”
