Senior center rely on connection, volunteers

front

Staff and volunteers in Romney work as a team to prepare home-delivered, grab-and-go and sit-down meals for the centers.

Hampshire County Committee on Aging Senior Centers are locations where those 60 years and older can receive a hot meal, socialize with others and participate in various activities and events. After the senior centers reopened for inside dining, they noticed a drastic drop in attendees from pre-Covid days. 

old is as old goes

The Puppet Troupe presented “Old Is As Old Does” last week at the Romney Senior Center.
february

Volunteers enjoyed a sweet Valentine in February:local performers Stev Bailes and Marion Mich.
laughter

The centers host exciting games during events.
packaging

Volunteers seal the meals to avoid spills.
Patt and Patty

Pat and Patty in intense focus.

