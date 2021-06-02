The Winchester Star published a recipe for marinating the insects and then battering and deep-frying them. I wonder if Steve Bailes saw that recipe.
This great delicacy can only be enjoyed once every 17 years. I don't have the patience for that. I find it hard to wait for asparagus each spring.
I received a telephone call from a wonderful lady living in Slanesville: Lovella Thomas. She reached out to tell me about her Chocolate Soldier plant. We had a lovely conversation and I received some valuable tips on caring for my plants. Thank you, Lovella.
Hay has been cut down all around me this past week. This hot, dry weather is perfect for curing the hay and I love the fragrance it produces. If rain comes later I am sure there will be a 2nd cutting from the fields.
I am also watching with great interest the field across from me. Many, many blackberry plants have been set out recently in a field that has only been pasture for a long time.
They appear to be growing and doing well. I love blackberry pie and jam and can visualize the vines hanging full of ripe, glistening berries.
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church held the annual Memorial Day Service on Sunday, May 24. It has always been held on the 4th Sunday in May at 2 p.m.
The crowd was very small. We had hoped to see more folks in attendance. Offerings received at the service pay for mowing the cemetery and I think all the expense will not be covered. We are still trying to raise funds to paint the fence.
If you have news to share call 304-856-2623 or e-mail caponchapelbrenda@gmail.com or mail Brenda Hiett, 2869 Christian Church Road, HighView, WV 26808.
