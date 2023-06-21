Youth awarded for environmental protection efforts

Victoria Croucher, YEP coordinator Susan Carroll and J.D. Croucher standing together and holding up award certificate and glass award for first place Litter Control Award.

CAIRO — Hundreds of Youth Environmental Program (YEP) members and their families gathered at North Bend Park for a day of learning, fun and recognition for the 60th annual Youth Environmental Day.

The groups gathered at North Bend State Park last month and received over  $15,000 in awards for their outstanding work in environmental and conservation projects.

