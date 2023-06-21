Youth awarded for environmental protection efforts

CAIRO — Hundreds of Youth Environmental Program (YEP) members and their families gathered at North Bend Park for a day of learning, fun and recognition for the 60th annual Youth Environmental Day.
The groups gathered at North Bend State Park last month and received over $15,000 in awards for their outstanding work in environmental and conservation projects.
The winners for Hampshire County were:
Bret Hano, with Boy Scout Troop 32, received the Youth Environmental Hall of Fame Award and $200.
The Croucher family won first place in the Litter Control Award.
Boy Scout 32 won the District 2 Coordinator Award.
Herders & Homemaker’s 4H Club received third place for the Governor’s Beautification Award.
The YEP honored 4-H clubs, scout troops, schools and other youth organizations that carried out environmental projects benefiting the state and their communities. These initiatives include tree planting, stream and roadside cleanups, recycling drives, and environmental education.
During the past year, groups enrolled in the YEP worked nearly 35,000 hours to recycle more than 12,000 pounds of aluminum, 39,000 pounds of plastic, 127,000 pounds of steel and 100,000 pounds of paper. They also planted 293 trees and more than 2,500 flowers and cleaned up 156 miles of roadways, community areas, and streams. Groups collected 1,033 bags of trash.
“I am continually amazed by the dedication and passion of our young people who are doing amazing projects to make their communities and our state better,” said YEP Director Annette Hoskins. “It is such an honor to recognize them for their environmental stewardship. They are helping West Virginia shine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.