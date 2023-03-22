med

The WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center cardiac surgery team.

MORGANTOWN – Patients in the Parkersburg, Charleston and South Charleston areas – as well as southern West Virginia – will benefit from expanded cardiac services at two WVU Medicine hospitals that serve those regions: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals in South Charleston and WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. The expanded services will include an open-heart program at Thomas Memorial Hospital in Kanawha County. 

 “This is about building the infrastructure – the people and programs – necessary to meet the high demand for cardiac services in our combined service areas,” said Greg Rosencrance, M.D., president and CEO of Thomas Hospitals. “The needs are significant, and over time, we will transform Thomas Memorial Hospital into a regional referral center for advanced cardiac care that is fully affiliated with the West Virginia University (WVU) Heart and Vascular Institute, which is anchored in Morgantown.”

