This summer, we have been experiencing some of the hottest days on record. While spending time in the great outdoors is always enjoyable, don’t forget that water bottle. Pace yourself to do less during the hottest hours of the day. Take a break, or perhaps, like I do, take a nap. And don’t forget that cold drink!
News From The River House:
Monday, Aug. 7 -Wednesday, Aug. 9, Youth Summer Camp. Three days of immersive art and musical activities led by local professionals. Ages 7-12.
Thursday, Aug. 10, Old Time Story Swap, 1-3 p.m. Come out and join BobbyA for a spell, learn how to share your own stories or just listen to the other participants. Everyone will sit in a circle and pass around short stories. This is a free event; everyone is invited to attend.
Friday, Aug. 11, Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m. This event takes place on the second Friday of each month. Come with a group or join an existing team. Beverages and light snacks available at the café. Space is limited; try to get there early for a good seat.
Saturday, Aug. 12, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sunday, Aug. 13, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m. Meetings held monthly and occur typically on the second Sunday of the month. All skill levels welcome.
Monday, Aug. 14, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels welcome. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Friday, Aug. 18, Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m. Come out with an instrument or just come to listen. The slow jam begins at 6; regular jam begins at 7:30. Beverages and limited food available through the café.
Dakota Karper hosts this collaborative event between TRH and the Cat and The Fiddle. This is a free event.
Saturday, Aug. 19, Art-For-All, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, Aug. 19, Concert: Threesound, 7-9 p.m. This Virginia-based trio performs a mixture of funk, rock, pop and jazz musical selections. Tickets are $18 in advance $22 the day of/at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. This monthly club meets to encourage budding writers as well as established writers. This month’s meeting will focus on written pieces utilizing 12 prechosen words. Participants are invited to share their writing with the group. If you are interested in any form of writing, this is the group for you.
Monday, Aug. 21, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
News From the Capon Bridge Library:
Every third Tuesday through November, the library will be hosting Angela Brewer, who will conduct a free Educational Seminar regarding Medicare. RSVP by calling 540-336-3838 or let Nancy at the library know. The next scheduled seminar will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
The library has a poster for sale, “Bridges Spanning Time, The History of Capon Bridge, Vol. 1: 1700s-1933.” The price of the poster is $10. The corresponding book will be published later this year, $26 each (Shipped $36).
Community Events:
Saturday, Aug. 19, Frontier Campfire Cooking & Old Time Jam at Fort Edwards, 11 a.m. 350 Cold Stream, Capon Bridge.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Friday, Aug. 11, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 14 & 21 – UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.; AA meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15 & 22 – NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 23 – Ruriteen Meeting
Recurring Events:
Every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 28. Come Meet the Local Farmers at Bent River Trading Co. This event takes place May through October. Items for sale include eggs, meats, vegetables, mushrooms, seedlings, plants, baked goods and much more.
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Looking ahead
Saturday, Sept. 2, Square Dance at Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 5:30-9:00 p.m. All classes are free, with intro class from 5:30-6 p.m. Donations from $7-$15 appreciated. These funds assist the department with new equipment and expenses. Dinner and refreshments for sale. Cash only, please.
Saturday, Sept. 9, Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Romney WV. This 5th Annual Festival has something for everyone, including music, tumbling exhibitions, a puppet show, food, a quick draw competition and much more.
Sept. 22 & 23, CB Founder’s Day Festival. Hours 9/22 are 6-8 p.m. with a concert by Raincrow; Saturday, 9/23 – Crafts, food, demonstrations; hay rides and bounce house for the kids. Free Admission; free shuttle to parking.
