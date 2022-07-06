If a day trip to Tucker County hasn’t been on your summer to-do list, you need to add it.
Like, right now.
Davis and Thomas – less than 3 miles apart on Appalachian Highway – marry small-town must-haves like good eats, galleries featuring local artists and PLENTY of options for those interested in taking advantage of the Great Outdoors.
These 2 Tucker County gems are just over an hour from the western edge of Hampshire, and while this county’s little burgs offer some unique eateries and art opportunities, a day trip to Davis/Thomas for a change of scenery may be just what the doctor ordered this summer.
The drive: 1 hour
Good-natured
Tucker County has no shortage of outdoor recreation opportunities for those looking to get out and about this summer. Here are just a couple of highlights.
Blackwater Falls State Park
This park is chock-full of scenic overlooks and waterfalls, such as Blackwater Falls, Douglas Falls, Eklaka Trail and more.
Dolly Sods Wilderness
There are over 30 trails in this park, which spans over 17,000 acres in Tucker, Randolph and Grant Counties. Most of the trails follow old railroad grades and logging roads.
Seneca Rocks
The Seneca Rocks are not just a scenic attraction, but also popular with rock climbers. There’s a 1.3 mile trail that takes hikers to over 700 feet in elevation.
Fairfax Stone
Located just north of Thomas, the Fairfax Stone Historical Monument State Park houses the monument at the source of the North Branch of the Potomac River. The stone reads, “This monument, at the headspring of the Potomac River, marks one of the historic spots of America.”
Canaan Valley Resort State Park
This retreat is a popular day-trip destination, no matter the season. It is a golf and ski haven, as well as home to 18 miles of trails – all with gorgeous mountain views.
Eat your heart out
Hellbender Burritos Davis
It’s not authentic Mexican cuisine, but it DOES have a Mountain State twist: large burritos concocted with unique, homemade, West-Virginia-inspired ingredients. The restaurant closed in May 2020, but reopened in December 2021 and is now ready for hungry day-trippers.
Sirianni’s Café Davis
Offering your typical Italian cuisine and more, this staple of Davis cuisine has been lauded for it’s one-of-a-kind atmosphere and, well, its amazing pizza.
The Purple Fiddle Thomas
Fresh ingredients and healthy combinations pepper this Thomas mainstay’s menu, including favorites like sandwiches and soups, as well as homemade salsa, hummus and ice cream. They also meet different dietary demands, so if you’re vegan, gluten free or vegetarian, they’ve got you covered.
Trailhead Coffee Shop Davis
Locally-roasted and organic coffee make this coffee shop a must-stop for day-trippers who may need a pick-me-up in Davis.
Tip Top Thomas
Coffee, baked goods and a full bar make Tip Top a perfect pit stop for travelers through Thomas.
Cheers to that
Stumptown Ales Davis
“IPAs rule our taps,” the brewery’s website reads. If you’ve got a hankering for hops while you’re in town, pop in and check out what’s on tap.
Mountain State Brewing Company Thomas
Thomas is home to 1 of 3 Mountain State Brewing Company taprooms – one of the state’s oldest distributing microbreweries. Stop in for snacks, sandwiches, and some of their most popular libations.
Get cultured
The Purple Fiddle Thomas
It’s a staple of the Thomas cuisine landscape, sure, but The Purple Fiddle also hosts over 300 live music performances each year. Their website keeps an updated performance schedule, so the next time you head west, take a peek and see who’ll be gracing the stage.
Invisible Thomas
Formerly “The White Room,” Invisible is an artist-run gallery in Thomas, as well as a studio space for 4 Thomas-based artists (including Seth, the talent behind “The Art of Seth,” who actually has his own gallery in town as well).
WV Highlands Artisans Group Davis
Located on Davis’ main drag, this cooperatively-owned-and-run gallery offers visitors a peek at the diverse media and talented artists of the Highlands – and an opportunity to purchase their work.
ArtSpring Thomas
The ArtSpring Shop shares space at Cottrill’s Opera House in Thomas, where artists can display and sell their creations, like original prints, photographs, jewelry, watercolors, collages and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.