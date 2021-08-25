Last week our oldest daughter texted to ask if I remembered the name of her academic advisor. I didn’t but told her to check her email.
She had already tried that. The email had been deleted.
I attempted to message back another suggestion. I thought I typed, “Check degree works on your portal.” However, when I hit the send button on my phone, the autocorrect turned “portal” into “potty.”
The message she received was, “check degree works on your potty.” As soon as I looked at the little blue bubble, I retyped the word “portal” and hit send. Again, the blue bubble showed, “Potty.” Our daughter questioned, “Potty, lol.”
So, what did I do? Thinking the 3rd time would be the charm, I once more typed the word “portal,” but this time in all caps. Guess what. Even though I thought I outsmarted autocorrect with unorthodox capitalization rules, our daughter received the word “potty” for the 3rd time. She responded, “Potty.”
Hoping she didn’t think I meant she should sit on the toilet to log onto her brand-new laptop, I typed “P.O.r.t.a.l.” followed by what I thought was a good explanation. I texted, “This (curse word that starts with a D) phone.”
Autocorrect, again, thought it knew better and changed my message to, “This Damon phone.” I’m sure our daughter was laughing much harder than the “Damon, lol” she sent back indicated.
Maybe Apple is in cahoots with our youngest daughter, who, a few weeks ago, introduced a new swear jar to help clean up my language. Our 6th-grader may have started her own full-ride scholarship fund at a quarter for each swear word.
Three weeks in, I’m beginning to put dollar bills in the jar and proposing any words that slip out go on my tab.
My husband insinuated we’d be like the patrons who used to frequent the bar next door to our house in Virginia Beach. Many of them would show up on their payday with a wad of cash to settle up for the prior week.
I should feel grateful that our 11-year-old hasn’t figured out a way to garnish our wages.
She’s taking her role as a curse word cop very seriously. We’ll be having what I think is a normal suppertime conversation, and in the middle of my story, our little girl will solemnly interrupt with a single word, “Jar.”
I have visions of her taking that thing filled to the brim with swear money and dumping it into the offering plate one Sunday at church.
Although, if our son has any say, he’ll finagle his way into the action and suggest a new Xbox game they’d both enjoy. He’s always looking for an easy way to turn a buck and is admiring his little sister’s ingenuity in finding such an effortless cash cow.
Whether it’s autocorrecting on my phone or offspring correcting in our home, it seems I can’t escape the powers to be who are determined to clean up my portal, uh, I mean potty, mouth.
